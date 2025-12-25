Kansas City Native Nick Wright Pours Cold Water on Chiefs’ Super Bowl Hosting Dreams

Essentials Inside The Story As the Chiefs plan their post-2030 move to Kansas, Nick Wright is already questioning thier event-hosting plans

There are three quiet concerns that could change how the Chiefs are viewed nationally

While domes dominate the conversation, the deeper issue isn't comfort; it's whether football should lose the elements that made Kansas City special

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their relocation from Missouri to Kansas after 2030. While the Chiefs organization dreams of a Super Bowl in their new Kansas home, one of their most prominent fans, Nick Wright, is already shutting the door on the idea.

“I don’t like football removing the elements and the idea that because they build this stadium, Kansas City is going to get a bunch of Super Bowls is just not true. They will probably get one, and people will complain about the Super Bowl being in Kansas City,” the Kansas City native said on the December 23 episode of What’s Wright? With Nick Wright show. “They should because the Super Bowl should not be in Kansas City.”

The demand gained traction following the comments of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and President Mark Donovan after announcing the relocation. They claimed that they would be bidding hard to host the Super Bowl and Final Fours in the future in their new stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas. However, Wright gave plenty of reasons for his argument.

First, Patrick Mahomes will be in the last part of his career. The three-time Super Bowl winner will be 35 in 2030. So, it remains to be seen how he navigates his career. Second, Nick Wright pointed out the smaller number of seats. According to KCTV, the new stadium is set to have between 62 and 68 thousand seats. That’s almost 10 thousand fewer people.

The other two points he made had a direct reference to their current home base. Being their superfan, Wright said that fans love the tailgating and the noise in the Arrowhead Stadium. So, the Chiefs should pay special attention to these features in their new stadium.

However, he wasn’t very enthusiastic about the biggest talking point. The Retractable Dome (reportedly)!

Nick Wright doesn’t care about Kansas City’s weather

Everyone, from the fans to the Chiefs veteran Willie Roaf, is talking about the retractable dome in the new stadium. The former offensive tackle even cautioned Patrick Mahomes that playing in an indoor stadium would feel like a mall, creating a completely different atmosphere. But Nick Wright doesn’t care at all.

He referred to the Minnesota Vikings‘ base, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as an example where a dome is required. The Buffalo Bills‘ Highmark Stadium also received a mention. But these places have snow, which sometimes leads to cancellations.

Wright doesn’t believe that playoff teams need to remove the element of weather, as they should be open to play and win in varying settings. So, the dome doesn’t have a huge role in the superfan and Kansas City native’s analysis.

However, Roaf claimed that since January is extremely cold, a dome would play a huge role in making conditions good for the biggest February game in the entire country: the Super Bowl! As more updates come out, expect the league to make some interesting announcements.