Kansas City Reporter Erupts Against Travis Kelce for Choosing $100 Million Podcast Over Chiefs

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs’ season is on the brink. Following their 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans, the Chiefs are facing more criticism than ever. The dip has been hard on everyone, but it seems tight end Travis Kelce has taken it a bit too hard on himself. He is avoiding the media. However, Pete Mundo, morning show host at 710 KCMO, was not having any of this childish behavior.

“Two weeks ago, we get his Mahomes ‘Kermit the Frog’ impression after they beat the Colts,” wrote Pete Mundo on X. “They win, he’s in a good mood, he’ll talk. But once again, after his worst game of the season, and with the season on the brink, he can’t give a few basic quotes? Something as simple as, ‘We’ve gotta play better’ or ‘We won’t give up on the season?’ That’s IT!”

It is not exactly a leadership quality, and Pete Mundo was sure to point out as well.

Travis Kelce is having one of the worst seasons of his career, recording 60 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns following Week 14. In the previous season, he recorded 97 catches for 823 yards, breaking his seven-year streak of 1000+ yards. His play has also suffered because of mistakes stemming from almost every play.

And that is something that was evident against the Texans during the Chiefs’ final push. Down seven with under five minutes left, Patrick Mahomes threw to him twice. Both balls hit his hands. Both plays went nowhere. Once the second pass bounced off the tight end’s hands, Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair grabbed it. Houston took over at Kansas City’s 26-yard line and turned the chance into a field goal that closed the door.

But is Travis Kelce right in his approach? No, absolutely not. Every sportsperson goes through a rough patch at some point in their career. But they don’t avoid the media like the Chiefs’ tight end. Answering the press only when the team wins and avoiding them after losses is something not expected from a player of Travis Kelce’s stature.

As a 13-year NFL veteran and one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, this kind of behavior is not expected of Kelce.

While that’s that, Pete Mundo wrote another explosive post based on a reader’s suggestion.

Pete Mundo calls Travis Kelce “weak” for $100 million podcast role

Following his fiery post on X, someone suggested that Travis Kelce might be preparing himself for his podcast New Heights. Since his brother is the co-host, he may be more comfortable talking about the loss.

“Pathetic,” replied Pete Mundo on X. “So he can answer his brother’s softball questions on the podcast? Weak.”

The Kelce brothers began the New Heights podcast in 2022. They talk about on-field and off-field stories on their podcast. In 2024, when New Heights was at its peak, they signed a deal with Amazon’s Wondery, reportedly valued at more than $100 million over three years. Thanks to the agreement, Wondery received exclusive ad sales and distribution rights.

Moving on, many suggest that the Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid should visit the podcast and ask him about the situation. Then maybe he will speak up instead of avoiding.

New Heights releases episodes every Wednesday. It will be interesting to see whether the star TE speaks about the elephant in the room like a leader or avoids discussing the losses. Either way, it might even take a face-to-face conversation between the football player and the reporter before the latter stops spitting fire.