Kansas Teen Battling Rare Genetic Disease Sends Message to Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs QB’s ACL Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes’ ACL recovery drew attention beyond the Chiefs locker room.

A kid’s rehabilitation journey intersected with Kansas City’s injury storyline.

A brief exchange surfaced during a pivotal stretch for Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs faithful mourn the ACL injury that has plagued quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, the quarterback got an ultimate hype man: a 14-year-old Kansas teen who is battling a rare genetic disease.

The kid named Grady has a rare genetic condition called Pompe disease that causes skeletal and muscle tissue damage. Due to the condition, he has to use a combination of independent and supported walking and a wheelchair. The 14-year-old had an encouraging message for Mahomes after his injury:

“Don’t doubt yourself! I had an injury kind of like yours, and I came back stronger than ever — so you should too.”

Grady returned the encouragement after meeting Mahomes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri & Kansas at the end of October. In a video uploaded on Instagram by Children’s Mercy, Mahomes and Grady were seen playing catch together.

“If I dropped that pass, I would never show my face again,” Grady said.

Grady spent months sweating it out in physical therapy just to walk without any assistance and be able to play catch with Mahomes. However, luck did not favor him, as the day before he was supposed to meet the quarterback, he slipped, fell, and landed hard on his left hip. He also asked Mahomes a question.

“I asked Mahomes if he liked winning at home or away better,” Grady said. “He said he likes winning at home, obviously. When he’s away and scores a touchdown, the crowd gets silent. He said he feels like the villain — but he doesn’t want to be the villain.”

Mahomes underwent surgery on December 15 to repair a torn ACL and LCL. After the surgery, the three-time Super Bowl MVP flew back to Kansas City to start rehab. According to Jay Glazer of FOX NFL, a nine-month recovery period has been allotted for Mahomes.

However, the quarterback is expected to return to the field next season at the Kansas City Chiefs’ future home stadium. With the next season starting on September 26, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance, Rick Burkholder, also gave his take on the injury.

Burkholder’s positive Patrick Mahomes ACL update

After an underwhelming season, the Chiefs’ immediate success relies on their star quarterback. With tight end Travis Kelce possibly retiring, the staff would want Mahomes back as soon as possible for the next season. Fortunately for the fans, Burkholder had some good news.

“Every player is different, every sport is different. Every position is different,” Burkholder said. “[Mahomes] is so in tune to what he does, he does it a little quicker. Ballpark on this is nine months, but it could be a month or two more, a month or two less.”

The Chiefs will be on the road to play their final game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders.