Kayla Nicole Calls Travis Kelce the “Right Person”, Reveals Reason for Breakup as Taylor Swift’s Wedding Approaches

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly locked in June wedding at Rhode Island resort.

Kelce weighs retirement options after disappointing 6-11 season for Chiefs.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly set to tie the knot this summer. But just as the countdown to those vows picks up pace, Kayla Nicole dropped another statement that lands her squarely back in the ‘Kelce’s ex’ spotlight.

Nicole recently appeared on a TikTok Live hosted by Love Island USA alum Ace Greene, and the conversation started as lightly as it gets. Greene asked her when her last relationship was. Nicole answered simply, “Probably like three years ago now.”

But then Greene pushed further and asked the question that shifted the whole mood: why did that relationship not work out? Nicole’s answer fueled instant speculation about her history with Travis Kelce.

“Who knows? Could be compatibility issues,” Nicole replied. “Right person, wrong time.”

The clip exploded online without waiting for any context, racking up a million views on X after sports media commentator Dov Kleiman posted it.

“Yikes: Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has gone viral for saying her relationship with Travis ended because it was the ‘right person, wrong time,’ implying she still has a chance with him. Kelce is marrying Taylor Swift this summer…😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫” Kleiman wrote on X.

Now, what Nicole actually meant by those words is genuinely hard to pin down. The reading that Kleiman and most of the internet ran with is that she is still holding a torch for a man who is months away from saying I do. But there is another, more measured interpretation. Nicole simply values Kelce as a person and acknowledges that the circumstances around them failed, not the people themselves.

For those who need the backstory: Kayla Nicole and Kelce began dating in 2017, and the first move was entirely Nicole’s. Kelce had been liking her Instagram posts for months without ever reaching out, so she took the initiative and slid into his DMs. The two built a relationship that lasted five years (on and off) before they parted ways for good in 2022.

Since then, Nicole has been no stranger to fan backlash, much of it intensifying after Kelce began his highly publicized relationship with Swift. The criticism has been loud and, at times, deeply personal.

But all of that is backdrop now, because reportedly, the story everyone is watching is the one with a wedding at the end of it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s summer vows take center stage

Fox Sports reports that the couple plans to exchange vows on June 13, 2026, at the Ocean House resort in Westerly, Rhode Island’s Watch Hill neighborhood. The date is far from random. Swift has a well-documented affinity for the number 13.

The venue itself stirred up its own controversy. Reports circulated that the June 13 date had already been reserved by another couple and that Swift paid a significant sum to secure it. Those reports were shot down fairly quickly by Stephanie Leavitt, Ocean House’s area director of sales and marketing.

But since the NFL season wrapped up, the wedding plans have taken on a more uncertain tone. The Chiefs had a deeply disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing with a 6-11 record and missing the playoffs entirely. For Kelce, it was a bruising end to what could potentially be the final chapter of his professional football career.

“Travis is a bit defeated right now,” an insider told the Daily Mail in January. “Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans. She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him.”

And yet, for all the swirling speculation, Kelce himself has not addressed any of it publicly. He has shown up on his own podcast and recently sat down for an episode on his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s podcast, but neither appearance offered any clarity on where things stand with his football future or his upcoming wedding. Until he speaks, the clock keeps ticking, and so does the internet’s imagination.