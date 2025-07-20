Kayla Nicole Is Ready For Love Again as Travis Kelce Finds New Admirer

“Finding that balance in life is definitely a struggle… So, to anyone that’s dating a pro athlete, I always say, ‘Girl, put you first.’” That’s not a quote from a self-help book or some relationship podcast. It’s Kayla Nicole, speaking from experience. Because she knows about it all too well. First, Imaan Shumpert. He dumped her on a text message. And then? She was dating Travis Kelce. Showing up at NFL games. Managing long-distance chaos. And slowly benching her own career goals so she could support him. But she didn’t feel that it was the ‘right’ thing to do anymore. So, now they are on separate journeys.

But Kayla’s? Yeah, it might just have another twist. Because she’s rewriting it entirely. After all, there’s something terrifyingly hopeful about watching two people say, ‘I do.’ Especially when you’ve recently said, ‘I’m done.’ The vows hit differently. The way the couple looks at each other starts to feel like emotional radiation.

For Kayla Nicole, that energy didn’t just tug at her heart – it scrambled her system. “Went to a friend’s wedding yesterday that was so deeply wrapped in love,” she posted on X, “I left feeling like my brain chemistry had been altered. This is not an exaggeration. Seeing pure unadulterated love like that up close will make you believe in love again.” It wasn’t just a wedding – it was a reminder. A reset. And for someone who once swore off dating professional athletes, it sounded a lot like someone whose heart was finally cracking back open.

Kayla told People Magazine recently that she’s not done with love, not even close. “Love is one of the best parts of life,” she said. “I would never close myself off to ever experiencing love again…I would take the risk of heartbreak over and over if that meant that I get to experience love again.” But don’t confuse open-hearted with open season. She’s done with the athlete phase.

Her new checklist reads like a red-carpet guest list. “I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events,” she said. “Let date night be courtside at the Lakers game, that’s my kind of guy.” She’s not looking for someone who needs spotlight management. She’s looking for someone who already has one – and won’t expect her to dim hers.

Because this is a different version of Kayla Nicole. She’s not supporting someone else’s empire anymore – she’s building her own. These days, she’s hosting I Am Athlete Daily. Managing her wellness brand, Tribe Therepe. Surviving literal military-grade challenges on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Kayla Nicole is reclaiming her time, energy, and space. She’s not chasing love. She’s just ready if it finds her. And this time, she won’t be putting her dreams on hold for anyone. But while Nicole’s finding her footing in the post-athlete chapter of her life, her ex is – well – adding ‘Netflix actor’ to his résumé.

While Kayla Nicole moves on, Travis Kelce gets love from the big screen.

Travis Kelce isn’t just collecting rings – he’s collecting IMDb credits. The Chiefs’ tight end is starring in Happy Gilmore 2, alongside names like Bad Bunny, Eminem, and pretty much half the PGA Tour. The movie, which hits Netflix soon, has Kelce playing what looks like a caddie or a waiter, and apparently, he crushed it.

Julie Bowen, reprising her role as Virginia Venit, was quick to hype him up. “Please, is anybody surprised he’s a star? He’s always been a star,” she told TMZ Sports. “He continues to be a star.” And honestly, she’s not wrong. The guy has hosted SNL, acted in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, and now he’s out here getting laughs with Adam Sandler. The man’s brand is expanding faster than his ring collection. Sure, the role is small. But the spotlight isn’t.

Kelce’s cameo may be small, but his presence is anything but. He’s sharing the screen with icons. Flexing his range. And making the transition from NFL Sundays to Netflix Fridays look seamless. While he navigates movie scripts and red carpets with Taylor Swift on his arm, Kayla Nicole is navigating something more personal: rediscovering who she is when no one’s watching. And here’s the plot twist: both of them look like they’re winning.