Kayla Nicole Thirsts Over 245lbs Super Athlete as Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift Wedding Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Kayla Nicole trends again as Travis Kelce’s life shifts publicly.

A 245-pound, sixth-round knockout drives the viral moment.

Jason Kelce addresses Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding speculations quietly.

The upcoming wedding of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and musical icon Taylor Swift has been one of the most talked-about topics among fans as the NFL season nears its conclusion. The buzz around the Swelce wedding hit a new level when Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, shared a recent update on the special ceremony. However, amid wedding preparations for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, fans were surprised by a recent social media post from Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Posting on Threads, Kayla Nicole wrote, “6 FOOT 6 INCHES!?!????!?????!!!!?!!!?? 245 lbs!?????” as a reaction to heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who defeated social media sensation Jake Paul in a big-ticket bout produced by Netflix. She followed up the comment with a GIF of Rachel Green from Friends saying, “Wow, my whole mouth just filled with saliva.”

The British boxing sensation knocked out Paul in the sixth round, recording the 29th victory of his professional career in 33 outings.

ADVERTISEMENT

View on Threads

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated largely out of the public eye after first connecting on Instagram in 2017, rarely discussing their relationship in interviews despite its multi-year span. Their 2022 breakup followed recurring differences over lifestyle expectations and personal independence, with Nicole later indicating she felt pressure to minimize her own career ambitions as Kelce’s fame accelerated. Since the split, heightened attention around Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has brought renewed scrutiny toward Nicole, even as she has attempted to step back from the narrative.

Kelce started dating the 14-time Grammy winner in 2023 after publicly expressing interest in meeting her during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City that July. The relationship became public that September when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, marking their first confirmed appearance together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple officially announced their engagement in August 2025 with a playful Instagram caption reading, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” a post that went on to become one of the most engaged-with of the year. Although the dates are yet ot be announced, Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce has recently addressed speculation, offering a brief update on where things stand.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Kelce shares plans for Travis and Taylor’s wedding

The Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has been a special pillar of support for his younger brother Travis, who is gearing up for a special chapter of his life. Now with the wedding preparations in full flow, the elder Kelce shared an update on his possible best man’s speech and also sent a heartwarming message to the couple.

Jason Kelce was a special guest on Good Morning America, and the Eagles’ legend responded, “Time will tell if there is one or anything like that. I’ve been given no details on that front, but you know, I think, however I’m involved, I’ll be happy to be, and I’m just happy for those two.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Kelce’s comments are consistent with how he has spoken about Taylor Swift since her relationship with his brother became public. During a 2024 Pro Bowl interview, Jason described Swift as “awesome,” “genuine,” and “down-to-earth,” adding that if Travis is happy, that’s what matters most to him, and that the surge in media attention hasn’t altered his impression of her, according to People.

He struck a similar tone on the New Heights podcast this year, praising Swift’s communication style and enthusiasm and memorably calling her “f—ing good with words.” Jason also joked about borrowing a phrase she used to describe Travis as a potential new nickname after her record-setting appearance on the show, as reported by People. Taken together, those remarks have reinforced the sense that Swift has been warmly received within the Kelce family, even as she and Travis continue to keep the details of their future plans largely private.