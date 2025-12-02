Kayla Nicole’s Perfect “Date” Ruined in Moments as Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Announces New Career Plan

Kayla Nicole has been back in the dating pool for a while now after her high-profile split from NFL star Travis Kelce in 2022. The sports journalist, who is reportedly no longer dating athletes, has been actively looking for her perfect match elsewhere. But her latest revelation proves that even the most “perfect dates” can go downhill fast.

She opened up about the story on the Nov. 25 episode of Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, where she walked listeners through what started as a dreamy picnic date and ended as pure chaos. “It literally was like the most perfect cutest date,” Nicole said. “I should have known that things were gonna go left.”

During her recent appearance on Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend revealed how her dream date took a hilarious turn in just moments. Turns out, the guy in question planned a lovely picnic setup with sushi, a speaker for music, and even card games. Nicole got all excited because she had never experienced such a thing in Los Angeles, but the good vibes didn’t last.

Next, the date invited her to his place for a nightcap and some s’mores by the fire pit. But just when the media personality thought the night couldn’t get better, it took a bizarre turn. The guy turned on YouTube instrumentals and began freestyling for two straight hours.

“Was holding me f——- hostage,” she recounted. “I was literally like texting my girlfriend like what am I being punked right now?” In the full episode, Nicole joked that she spent nearly two hours stuck on his couch while he rapped over YouTube instrumentals.

Further, Nicole joked that she should have seen it coming right when the man used one of those cliché lines, saying he could’ve gone “pro” had he not switched paths. While this date ended in disaster for Travis Kelce’s ex, she won’t give up. Nicole knows exactly what she wants and what she doesn’t.

Kayla doesn’t wanna date athletes anymore, but is totally down for sports team owners. Moreover, she’s keeping an open mind this time because her list of “non-negotiables” has brought her trouble before. On the podcast, the woman didn’t just dump her date trauma, but she also announced a new career move.

Travis Kelce’s ex reveals new bold career dream

Travis Kelce’s former flame revealed on the November 25 episode that she’s looking forward to shaking her legs on ‌national television. Yep, Nicole surprised everyone by saying she dreams of joining ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, a reality dance competition series. The confession came instantly when Jowsey asked what she was interested in.

“You see how quick I answered that? I’ve been thinking about it,” she excitedly said.

Imago Credits-@iamkaylanicole on Instagram

Unfortunately, the viewers showed her no mercy when the news came to light. Some went as far as to say that they would vote her off in the first week itself. But despite the online roasting, Nicole’s interest in TV shouldn’t be surprising. She has already spent years building a strong career in media after graduating from Pepperdine University.

From her work with ESPN and Barstool Sports, she made a name for herself while covering the NBA and the NFL. And guess what? She has worked in the entertainment space and interviewed stars such as Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and Sterling K. Brown during their film press tours. She also shifted mediums and now works across the roles of broadcaster, reporter, and content creator. So, Nicole’s desire to join Dancing With the Stars could simply be the next chapter in her dynamic career.