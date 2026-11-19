Kansas City Current co-owner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, made headlines as she appeared at the 2026 CMA Awards alongside pop star and the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift. Amid Mahomes’ stylish appearance, podcaster Kelly Stafford praised her.

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“And yes mama!! You are glowing,” Stafford wrote on her Instagram story, praising Mahomes for her silver halter-top gown embellished with jewels and rocking black heels.

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Just a story before that, she praised Swift as well, writing that Swift, who donned a yellow gown, was “looking incredible and back on stage at the CMAs.”

Meanwhile, Mahomes wasn’t shy about showing off her baby bump, news that the couple delivered on NFL trade deadline day.

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She was accompanied by Swift, who made her first appearance at the CMA Awards in 10 years, as she performed on the stage as well. Both Stafford and Mahomes have been making headlines for two separate controversies.

The Chiefs lost 28-24 to the Denver Broncos on November 1, and a crucial play was the reason for the loss being handed to them. Patrick Mahomes connected with wide receiver Rashee Rice for a touchdown, and it seemed like the Chiefs clinched a victory, but that was soon overturned by the officials.

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The reason was a flag thrown by the officials for a false start by right tackle Jaylon Moore, which not only backed Kansas City five yards, but also resulted in Patrick getting sacked and losing the game. Brittany Mahomes couldn’t control her emotions and ranted at the officials after the game.

“You can’t tell me you call that on a game-winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us,” she wrote on Instagram. She continued the rant with another post calling it “the weakest call I have ever seen.”

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The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, also questioned the flag, but Kelce later acknowledged in his podcast that Moore had indeed moved before the snap.

Meanwhile, Stafford, who is also the wife of the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, questioned the NFL regarding the team’s schedule.

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“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” Stafford wrote. “Because after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season… and I have never played a single snap. I’m tired just watching from the stands. Can’t imagine how the guys feel.”

Both Stafford and Mahomes were later criticized by former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Linda Cohn. But Mahomes has since moved forward from the loss, as the Chiefs have found their winning form again and are 7-2 in the league.

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Brittany and Patrick are also expecting a child, with Patrick joking about wanting a son earlier.

“Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it. I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score,” Patrick joked, later adding, “I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

The couple already has three kids: daughters Sterling, 5, and Golden, 22 months, and son Bronze, 3. They announced the fourth one via a post, with a video showcasing a heart-shaped gender reveal cake, which the two dipped and found out it was a baby boy.

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“Baby #4,” they captioned a post, followed by the caption, “Another blessing from God & then there were 6.”

It looks like Patrick’s wish, he did, as a joke, actually came true, and many are hoping his luck will also help increase the chances of the Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl game.

While it isn’t guaranteed, every season that Brittany, 31, has been pregnant, the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl game that year. Even Patrick hopes it can be true for the fourth time.

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“I’m hoping, I’m hoping,” he said, laughing afterward. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”

“Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here 😂😝😆,” Mahomes wrote on Instagram after revealing her fourth child.

Mahomes has also done her part in looking stunning at the CMA Awards alongside the many businesses she manages, and Stafford didn’t miss her chance to compliment her, as the two continue to be vocal for their husbands.