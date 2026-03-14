Kenneth Walker III Clears Stance on Chiefs’ Coaching Staff Before Issuing Blunt Super Bowl Message

Essentials Inside The Story Walker signed a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Chiefs

The RB cited the Chiefs' winning culture as his major reason for joining

The Chiefs signed Walker to fix a lack of explosive plays

Since entering the NFL in 2022, Kenneth Walker III has been big on the winning culture. From entering the books as one of the only two players in Seattle’s history to rush for at least 1,000 yards as a rookie alongside Curt Warner, to earning the Super Bowl MVP honors last season, the RB has shown impressive consistency. For him, joining the ranks with some of the biggest names in coaching history is a big win in itself, and Kenneth Walker III made sure to reveal how he feels about Kansas City‘s recent coaching hires.

“I’m excited to be able to come in here and play with EB,” Walker said on the Defending The Kingdom Podcast. “I talk to him a lot, and how intense he is, it’s cool to see how passionate he is.”

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Even before joining the show, Walker told reporters the same thing while addressing media questions about Bieniemy and the Chiefs.

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“He’s intense, yeah, yeah, yeah. The more he talks about it, the more intense he gets,” said Walker. “It’s been cool, but you want a person like that who’s really passionate about the game, so I’m excited to get to work with him.”

And it’s not just the running back who is excited about his move to the Chiefs and getting to play under Bieniemy. Kansas City’s official X account also posted a five-minute montage of Walker’s best moments with the Seahawks so far. But what caught everyone’s attention was the caption they added to the post.

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“Ladies & gentleman, we’ve got a dawg in [Kenneth Walker] 😤.”

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“It means a lot because they played the position,” Walker said. “So their word, I feel like it holds more weight because they were in this position before when they played in the league.”

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However, Bieniemy not only played running back in the NFL but also coached elite talent over the years, including Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles. Ultimately, Bieniemy will also push Walker to reach those levels.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20260117_rtc_ab9_0124

On March 9, Kansas City and Walker agreed to a deal worth up to $45 million for three years, including $28.7 million fully guaranteed at signing. As reported by NFL reporter Towm Pelissero, Walker’s contract is “the highest-paid free agent deal for a running back in NFL history.”

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However, Walker’s average salary becomes the fourth-highest in the league, with Saquon Barkley sitting at the top with an average salary of $20.6 million.

Following his previous team’s Super Bowl success, Kenneth Walker III appears ready to embrace new challenges as the Chiefs get ready to chase another Lombardi Trophy.

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Kenneth Walker III desires to win another Super Bowl with the Chiefs

When Kenneth Walker III first spoke after arriving in the City of Fountains, he made his reasoning clear. The running back pointed directly to the Chiefs’ reputation for winning when explaining his decision.

“Winning coaching. Watching over the years, been to plenty of Super Bowls, and you know, they know how to win. So, I felt like it’s a great fit for me,” said Walker, who also noted how much it meant that Kansas City pursued him early. “It means a lot; you feel appreciated and wanted. That’s what everybody wants. So, I’m just happy to get in here and be able to get to know the guys and work.”

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And Walker already has a plan. While appearing on the Defending The Kingdom Podcast, he delivered a clear message to the Chiefdom.

“Just get ready for another Super Bowl run,” he said when asked what he wanted to tell the fans.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0216

In the 2025 season, he rushed for 1,027 yards and added five touchdowns on the ground. He contributed through the air with 31 receptions for 282 yards, leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl win. Walker will also bring something the Chiefs have lacked in recent seasons.

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Beyond the numbers, his biggest value can come from his ability to create explosive plays. Kansas City posted two of the worst explosive-play rates from the backfield in the last 25 years during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“Last season, Walker forced a missed tackle on 30.2% of his touches, the third-highest rate in the NFL (minimum 150 touches), according to NFL Next Gen Stats,” Nate Taylor of ESPN wrote after the signing. “The Chiefs are confident Walker can generate explosive rushes behind the strong interior of the offensive line. … A year ago, Isiah Pacheco didn’t have a single rushing attempt in which he gained 20 or more yards. Kareem Hunt had one.”

Now the focus shifts to the field. Chiefdom will soon see if Walker can turn that promise into results as the Chiefs push for another championship run.