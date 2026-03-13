Kenneth Walker III Reveals Exactly Why He Signed for Chiefs After Winning Super Bowl MVP With Seahawks

Essentials Inside The Story Kenneth Walker III reflects on his free-agency decision.

The Super Bowl MVP opens up about his next chapter.

The Chiefs’ culture played a key role in his choice.

Fresh off hoisting the Super Bowl MVP trophy in a Seahawks uniform, Kenneth Walker III made a decision that sent shockwaves through the league: he was joining the Kansas City Chiefs. The star running back entered free agency after the championship season, drawing interest from several teams before ultimately signing with the powerhouse.

“It’s a winning culture, watching over the years,” said Kenneth Walker III via Nate Taylor on X. “Plenty of Super Bowls, they know what it takes to win.”

The Chiefs are one of the most successful franchises in recent years, if not the most. After Andy Reid became the head coach in 2013, the Chiefs missed the playoffs only twice, with 2025 being the second time. Since 2019, they have reached multiple Super Bowls and won several of them, establishing a modern dynasty in Kansas City.

They did not win the Lombardi Trophy for five decades, then suddenly won three more in a few years. That culture, built on a decade of dominance under Andy Reid, has become a powerful recruiting tool for Kansas City as they look to rebound from a rare losing season. Moreover, after registering their first losing season in a decade, they will be looking to get back on track.

Also, many believe that Walker III’s role on his new team will be quite challenging. Using his speed, he can generate explosive plays behind an offensive line featuring right guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey, and left guard Kingsley Suamataia.

It will give him the room he needs to gain those extra yards. Doing so could also take some pressure off Patrick Mahomes as he continues recovering from a torn ACL. Many also view the Super Bowl MVP as one of the top players at his position. Last season, the Chiefs relied on rushers like Isaiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and second-year player Brashard Smith in their running game.

So, with someone like Walker III, who added 313 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground in the postseason, it could help take the Chiefs‘ winning culture, the same one that attracted him to Kansas City, one step further. Despite both the player and team being happy with the agreement, it did not come cheaply.

Kenneth Walker III’s massive contract cements Chiefs’ all-in approach

The Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III in 2022. After the 2025 season, his rookie contract was up. But the Seahawks did not offer him a new contract, leaving him to explore free agency. He didn’t remain a free agent for long, as the Chiefs quickly made him a priority target. Interestingly, the Chiefs agreed to the type of contract the Seahawks were hesitant to offer.

“It’s a three-year deal worth up to $45 million for Kenneth Walker III, who becomes the highest-paid free agent deal for a running back in NFL history,” reported Tom Pelissero on X.

As soon as free agency officially opened on Wednesday, the Chiefs finalized a landmark three-year, $45 million deal with Walker, making him the highest-paid running back in free agency history and signaling a clear commitment to revitalizing their ground attack.

However, it was not an easy deal. The franchise cleared significant cap space this offseason, including releasing RT Jawaan Taylor and restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract. After the signing, the Chiefs still retained cap space to make additional roster moves. Now, the question is whether Walker can be the final piece to return the AFC powerhouse to the Super Bowl.

The roster is filled with multiple Super Bowl winners, and now the Pro Bowler’s addition further strengthens them. It remains to be seen whether Walker III can replicate his success in the AFC.