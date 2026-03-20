Chiefs Kingdom Don’t Hold Back on Hollywood Brown’s Impact After $6.5M Move to Eagles

Essentials Inside The Story A childhood dream comes full circle, as Hollywood Brown finally lands in the place he once only imagined

His NFL journey hasn't been smooth

This next chapter might be his last real chance to change how he's remembered

Long before he ever wore the jersey, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was just a kid watching the Philadelphia Eagles like it meant everything. The veteran receiver even played the Eagles on Madden all the time. He knew that 2004 Super Bowl team inside out, every name, every role, and like so many fans, that loss to the New England Patriots stayed with him. Somewhere along that journey, another connection started to grow. Brown had always admired Jalen Hurts, not just for the way he played, but for the path he took to get there.

In fact, there was a moment in college when Hollywood Brown nearly put everything on hold just for a chance to share the field with him after his move from Alabama to Oklahoma. However, it didn’t happen then, as timing had other plans. But years later, after stops across the league, that full-circle moment has finally arrived for Brown. He is now in Philadelphia, not as a fan anymore, but as part of the team he once dreamed about lining up alongside the very quarterback he once hoped to play with.

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Hollywood Brown signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for up to $6.5 million on Tuesday. In his introductory press conference, Brown is hyping up his new team while pointing out what feels different.

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“I feel a big difference,” Brown said about the difference in culture between his previous organizations and his new team. “Just the vibe and the culture here. You can tell a winning culture; you can tell that everybody is for each other; you can tell everyone has one goal. The way I envision football is the way this team and this city envision football. Nothing was handed to me. I’ve worked for everything I’ve gotten. I believe that hard work pays off.”

“So, being at a place like this, with the Eagles, and hearing those same core values that I value as a player is very exciting. I mean, you really feel it when you spend some time in this building. You can tell the way the people are with each other and the message they have.”

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Being an Eagles fan, coming out of Oklahoma, Brown genuinely believed Philadelphia would be his landing spot. The Eagles even traded up to the 19th pick, which only added to that feeling. But instead of calling his name, they went with Andre Dillard, and Brown’s path shifted to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 25. That moment stuck with him. He later admitted he had told general manager Howie Roseman he expected to be drafted by them.

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Even during his time in Kansas City, he carried that thought, sharing it with head coach Andy Reid. So, before arriving in Philadelphia, Brown built his journey step by step. He joined the NFL as a first-round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and gradually increased his impact on the team over three seasons. Then, he joined the Arizona Cardinals and delivered a strong 2022 campaign with 67 catches for 709 yards and three scores, adding to his career total of 371 receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns.

And then he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent in 2024. The 28-year-old spent two seasons in the Chiefs’ offense, mostly as a third option for Patrick Mahomes. However, that connection was short-lived, as a sternoclavicular injury in the preseason opener kept him out for 14 games. Still, he made it back in time and played a part in their run to Super Bowl LVII.

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During the 2025 campaign, after the Chiefs re-signed him to a one-year, $7 million contract, Brown was seen building a strong rapport with Mahomes.

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“He just kind of got more and more comfortable as the game went on,” Mahomes said. “We asked him to do a lot of things. He had to run his routes, Xavier’s routes, and kind of all the in between. I thought he did a good job recognizing coverages and making plays happen. He’ll be big these next couple of weeks as we try to get Xavier back and get Rashee back.”

In the 2025 season opener against the Chargers, the duo connected 10 times for 99 yards, including a 49-yard completion that kept the team’s hopes alive in the 27-21 loss to the Chargers. When the season ended, Brown went on to lead the receiving room with 587 yards and five TDs. Even with that performance, the Chiefs let him go. Why? It all comes down to stability. Critics noted that Brown “never elevated” the offense when they desperately needed it. And after the first few weeks, Tyquan Thornton became the Chiefs’ most effective weapon in the passing game.

While his impact started well, it became disproportionate as the season ended. However, the Chiefs don’t typically capitalize on these kinds of mistakes. So, when Brown signed with the Eagles, the team made sure to extend their best wishes to the wide receiver. But that gesture didn’t sit well with the Chiefs’ faithful.

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Fans are not happy with Hollywood Brown’s Chiefs tenure

Just hours ago, the Chiefs shared a farewell post for Hollywood Brown. “Thanks for all you did for us @primetime_jet!” the caption read.

However, the post did not land the way many expected. Instead of appreciation, fans pushed back.

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“Respectfully thank him for what???,” one fan wrote, while another added, “What did he do?”

Over two seasons with the Chiefs, Brown appeared in 18 games and totaled 58 receptions for 678 receiving yards while scoring five touchdowns, where most of his overall contribution to the team happened last year. However, those numbers fell short as the season proceeded, and Tyquan Thornton became more efficient. Thornton led the NFL with 23.1 yards per reception, nearly double Brown’s average. Plus, he played 78% of his snaps on the outside, allowing him to stretch the field more effectively than Brown, who played only 50% outside.

That’s exactly why the team chose to extend his contract for the next two years with an $11 million deal.

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“CEH did more than this ni**a,” another comment read, referring to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is a free agent.

The former first-round pick delivered steady production with 1,904 rushing yards and added value as a receiver during his run with the Chiefs. Moreover, his role in Super Bowl wins made his impact feel bigger in the eyes of some fans. Then, fans threw another comparison, adding more heat.

“Kadarius Toney did more than this dude,” another fan chimed in.

While Toney had his struggles, his big-game moments stood out. His record 65-yard punt return and touchdown in Super Bowl LVII still carry weight for Chiefs Kingdom when measuring contributions. On the other hand, Brown had just two passes for 15 yards in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles, which only added to the criticism.

Then another fan added, “Skyy Moore did more, but thank you, Hollywood.”

Moore’s numbers were modest. Across his first two seasons, Moore recorded 43 receptions for 494 receiving yards and one touchdown, and he also added a touchdown catch in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles. However, in 2024, he played only six games and did not register a single reception due to a core muscle injury. Here, one can make a case that Brown did fairly well compared to Moore. Still, the vibe from Chiefs fans was pretty tough. But now, Brown turns his focus to Lincoln Financial Field, hoping his next chapter with the Eagles tells a different story.