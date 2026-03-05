Kylie Kelce & Mina Kimes Back Taylor Swift’s Powerful Take on Dealing With Hate

Since her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce became public, pop star Taylor Swift has often found herself at the center of debates. While many criticize the “Shake It Off” singer’s involvement with the game, among those supporting Swift are Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife, and sports analyst Mina Kimes, who reiterated the global musical sensation’s comments on male sports fans on the Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yes, now I love this so much. I love this so much because, first of all, bada– quote, and second, it applies perfectly,” Kylie Kelce said, reacting to when Taylor Swift said, “And I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” on the New Heights Podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift’s witty remark came after she faced criticism from some football fans who argued that the broadcasts were cutting to her too often during games, something that even prompted the NFL to step in to release a statement. Despite the backlash, though, the pop star has continued showing up to support her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend at games. Further, with this take, Taylor Swift aims to inspire her fans to experience spaces like the sports world, where they may feel unwelcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Mina Kimes also expressed her agreement with Kylie Kelce’s reaction, as she had previously done when the comment first went viral, by highlighting how the comment succinctly captures that Taylor Swift is fully aware of the impact she has on people and how one can maximize it.

“Yeah, so I love the quote from Taylor because it was so tongue-in-cheek,” Kimes said. “I think it was very revealing of someone who has a good sense of humor about themselves and awareness of the way that they can trigger some people and how silly it is, and having fun with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And for those who know, Kimes is sure to have nodded while listening to Swift. After all, she knows all too well the criticism women face in male-dominated sports, having been criticized herself for analyzing football just because she has never played professionally.

While Swift continues to win over new fans with her sharp wit and self-awareness, the real-life love story fueling it all is showing no signs of slowing down. With the NFL entering its offseason, all eyes are now on the couple as rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date have taken the internet by storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finalize summer wedding plans

Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have grown into global favorites after they started dating in 2023, when their relationship became public in September. Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, which broke the internet. The couple has been together since and has taken a significant step in their relationship after officially announcing their engagement in August 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

They shared a social media post with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” With anticipation building around the grand ceremony, Radar Online reported that Swift and Kelce’s wedding will take place in June 2026.

“According to reports circulating within entertainment circles, Swift and Kelce are expected to marry on 13 June at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island,” the report revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story continues to capture the world’s attention, their upcoming summer wedding promises to be one of the most talked-about events of 2026. With Swift’s charm winning over even the most skeptical sports fans, the power couple shows no signs of stepping out of the spotlight anytime soon.