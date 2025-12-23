Lamar Hunt Would Be ‘Thrilled’ to Leave Arrowhead & Missouri, Says Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt

After more than half a century at Arrowhead, the Chiefs are finally moving on. The team is traveling across the state line to Kansas, leaving behind one of the league’s most iconic buildings for a new, $3 billion domed stadium, which plans to open in 2031.

It’s a move that makes you stop and think about Lamar Hunt—the founder of the team—and what he might have thought about walking away from a place he cared about so deeply. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt offered his take on how his father would have viewed it.

“He [Lamar Hunt] was always thinking of the fans and what was best for them,” said Clark Hunt on Monday. “He was also very forward-thinking, thinking about the future. I think he’s going to be absolutely thrilled that we’re going to build a state-of-the-art stadium that our kids, grandkids, and grandchildren will be able to enjoy through generations.”

Missouri became the Chiefs’ home because Lamar Hunt was the driving force behind it. The franchise started in Dallas, before Hunt was persuaded by Kansas City mayor H. Roe Bartle to move north. He promised to triple the team’s season-ticket sales and expand the seating capacity of Municipal Stadium.

It was in 1972 that the Chiefs finally settled into Arrowhead. The stadium has been renovated multiple times over the years, but the area around it never really grew. The lack of economic development has quietly been one of the driving forces behind the decision to move.

For a while, though, it looked like the Chiefs would stay. Just a couple of years ago, the team proposed an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead alongside the Royals, who are also looking to replace Kauffman Stadium. That idea broke down pretty quickly when Jackson County voters rejected an extension of the local sales tax that would have financially aided both of those projects.

Plus, Clark Hunt has never hidden the fact that renovating Arrowhead was his preference.

“We all feel some pain on leaving Arrowhead,” Clark Hunt said. “One of the great things about Arrowhead is the tailgating experience. We’re going to cherish every season there.”

The exact site of the new stadium hasn’t been finalized, but Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has said it will be in Wyandotte County. The Chiefs are looking at a particular space near the Kansas Speedway and The Legends, a retail district in the city.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan made it known that the new stadium will have a capacity of at least 65,000 fans, around 10,000 fewer than Arrowhead. An architecture firm will take over the design projects soon and will take around a year and a half to complete them. Construction might take up to three years.

So, 2031 will mark the end of an era that has meant a lot to many people. But there are new things to look forward to. A domed stadium can open up avenues that were never near the realm of possibility with Arrowhead. And whether that is a good thing or not, the Chiefs are ready to move on to a new chapter.

Excitement is growing within the Chiefs staff

Moving away from Arrowhead will be hard for everyone connected to the franchise. That place was almost magic for the Chiefs fans. The tailgates, the noise, and a home-field advantage cannot be replicated by most franchises. It holds the record for the loudest stadium roar, after all. Walking away from that is surely a challenge.

But they’re looking forward to something even better. A fixed or retractable roof could make it a venue that is a lot more than a football stadium. It can host other sports, hold concerts, and have a life beyond just Sundays. And as you’d expect, the Chiefs staff is excited.

“We just had a team meeting with our employees to tell them about the announcement. And I think I can see the excitement on their faces about having a brand new practice facility and team headquarters,” Clark Hunt said.

The potential is absolutely massive. According to the plan, the domed stadium will be in Wyandotte County, valued at $3 billion. The team HQ and training facility would be in Olathe and cost $300 million. And $700 million will be invested in the surrounding mixed-use development.

For fans and people inside the building, there’s no avoiding the bittersweet part. Arrowhead means something. It always will.

But there’s also a sense that the clock has been ticking, and eventually a decision had to be made. The only challenge now is carrying what made Arrowhead special across the state line, and making sure it still feels like home.