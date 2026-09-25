Chiefs Latest Injury Report: Chris Jones & Others Remain Limited Days Before Dolphins Game

The Kansas City Chiefs may be in trouble ahead of their Miami Dolphins matchup on Sunday. Four Chiefs players have ended up on the team’s Week 3 injury report from Thursday, leading to concerns.

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The team is trying to use the momentum from the past two wins to register another one in Miami, where the Dolphins are still floundering for their first win.

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Chris Jones, DT, limited in practice

Jones has been managing a lingering calf injury, likely sustained during practice. He first appeared on the Week 1 injury report published on Friday, September 11. Although he still played during Weeks 1 and 2, the fact that the issue has continued to plague him makes the situation concerning and has raised doubts about his production in Week 3.

Jones has recorded seven tackles in his two outings this year.

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Not having Jones in the lineup will be a huge loss for the Chiefs. The veteran defensive tackle has racked up 80.5 sacks in the past 10 years. If Jones fails to make it to the gridiron on Sunday, the Chiefs may start with Peter Woods in his stead.

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Chamarri Conner, DB, limited in practice

Conner has been out of practice entirely for a long time now, after a collision with Tyquan Thornton in training camp. This past Wednesday marked his return from that blow, which should spark some hope for the Chiefs’ secondary. The unit has been taking on a lot of load in his absence.

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Conner will be returning to a unit that has been carried on the backs of Alohi Gillman and Jaden Hicks. Both players have played 100% defensive snaps in the last two games, filling in for the gaps created by the departures of Bryan Cook and Trent McDuffie.

Head coach Andy Reid had said previously that the secondary had been a point of concern because of the injuries. However, this unit is now getting back its men.

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Conner was joined by Mansoor Delane, who injured his shoulder in Week 1 against the Broncos. The rookie cornerback, selected sixth overall after a trade with the Browns, has fully participated in all practices leading up to the Dolphins game.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, limited in practice

Sneed has been dealing with flare-ups of an injured knee, an issue that’s bothered him since 2023. However, he played in both of the previous weeks.

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Sneed has been underwhelming for the Chiefs so far, and 2026 was supposed to be a prove-it year for him. The cornerback has emerged as the most targeted after Week 2. He’s also allowed a league-high 18 receptions per PFF and allowed completions on more than 80% of passes coming his way.

But Sneed also leads the team second in tackles, with 15 recorded so far.

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Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo has noted that he “fights through the whole week with only getting a certain amount of reps,” because the Chiefs are prioritizing his health, but Sneed is still a “nasty, tough guy that plays hard and fast.”

Josh Simmons, LT, did not practice

As expected, the injury-prone left tackle was away from practice, as he has been for a long time now. The back injury he suffered mid-August has not resolved for Simmons, who was assumed to be the starting left tackle this season. That role has now gone to Kahlil Benson.

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Simmons had been injured last year as well, along with missing some time to tend to a personal issue. Like Sneed, this was supposed to be an important year for Simmons, after not faring well so far for the team. But with so much time away, he might become an afterthought for the Chiefs’ offense.

With Simmons away, Benson is turning out to be a great investment for the team. Through two games, the rookie has allowed zero sacks, only two quarterback hits, and six pressures on 86 pass-blocking snaps.

Per Andy Reid’s update on September 23, Josh Simmons was expected to “do some stuff” on September 24. But per Chiefs insider Matt Derrick, he was a no-show. Reid also said that they plan to ease Simmons in, but when that is supposed to happen is still left a mystery.