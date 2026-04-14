Chiefs Legend Reveals How Patrick Mahomes Made Him Richer Despite Never Playing Together

Essentials Inside The Story This legend reveals how the success of Patrick Mahomes has unexpectedly boosted his income

The rise of the Kansas City Chiefs has created ripple effects beyond the field

The legend still believes in Mahomes

For most retired NFL players, their earning potential from the game ends with their career. But for one Kansas City Chiefs legend, the Patrick Mahomes era has created a surprising and lucrative second act, decades after he last took a snap.

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A two-time Pro Bowl fullback who spent seven seasons with the after being drafted in 1987 has opened up with some intriguing insights. After retiring after the 1992 season, the Chiefs legend, Christian Okoye, admitted this month that although he is now retired, it has surprisingly affected his pocket. Although he never shared the field with Mahomes, the Hall of Famer credited the star quarterback and the team’s success with helping grow his post-football wealth.

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“I’ve made more money after retirement than I did when I was playing,” two-time Pro Bowl fullback Christian Okoye said on One54 Africa episode released on April 8, 2026, “And I have to tell you this, the money has come since Mahomes came to the Chiefs. You know what I’m saying? Yeah. So, because of their success. I’m being included, and I love it.”

The Hall of Famer shared that his earnings have actually grown quite a bit since retiring, and he credits part of that to the success of the Chiefs led by Mahomes. According to Okoye, the team’s winning run has brought a lot of renewed attention to former players, opening up more opportunities. Because of that spotlight, he has been invited to more events, appearances, and engagements, which have helped boost his income even years after stepping away from the game.

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“I love it (the Chiefs’ success in the league) because I get called and asked, ‘Hey, Christian, do you mind doing this? We’ll pay you this much.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ll be there,’” Okoye added.

Right now, Okoye’s net worth is estimated at around $2 million. According to his official website, he’s available for guest appearances and speaking engagements at company meetings, parties, and other events where entertainment or motivation is needed.

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He also works on brand partnerships, campaign collaborations, endorsements, social media activations, commercials for TV and digital platforms, voiceovers, and media appearances. On top of that, fans can purchase autographed items like helmets, photos, and jerseys through his site.

His next scheduled appearance is at the Annual Christian Okoye Celebrity Roast, which will take place on April 26, 2026, at the Voodoo Lounge in North Kansas City. The event will support youth sports and education, with proceeds going toward those causes.

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Okoye was drafted by the team in the second round of the 1987 draft and spent his entire career with the Chiefs. Over the years, he recorded 4,897 rushing yards with a 3.9 average and scored 40 touchdowns. He also earned two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the team. Okoye was named the team’s MVP in 1989 and was later inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2000.

Clearly, he is a franchise legend, and with the continued success of Mahomes and the Chiefs, he is finding new ways to earn even after his playing days are over. Nevertheless, Okoye also shared his thoughts about the star quarterback, Mahomes.

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Christian Okoye chooses Patrick Mahomes over NFL legend Tom Brady

Christian Okoye also weighed in on the Mahomes versus Tom Brady debate. When asked to choose between the two star quarterbacks, Okoye did not hesitate with his answer.

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“Well, I’ve got to go with my guy. I love Tom Brady, but I’ve got to go with Patrick Mahomes, of course,” Okoye said.

In the video, he did not really explain his pick in detail, but it is clear that the Chiefs’ connection and their success with Mahomes influenced his choice. He has talked about this before, too.

On the 4th and Favre podcast in March, Okoye said Mahomes could eventually surpass Brady if the Chiefs keep building a strong roster around him. He also noted that while Mahomes is dealing with injuries like many players before him, he believes he can bounce back strong.

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The Chiefs have indeed seen tremendous success under Mahomes. In 2018, after Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback, the Chiefs began to dominate the New England Patriots, becoming the league’s most successful team.

The Chiefs made five out of the last six Super Bowl appearances and clinched three Super Bowl titles in five years. Meanwhile, Mahomes also earned two-time Most Valuable Player and three-time Super Bowl MVP.

But last year, Mahomes’ season ended abruptly due to an injury. In week 15, he tore his ACL in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which ruled him out for the rest of the season. The following day, he underwent surgery to repair both his ACL and LCL.

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Okoye also discussed the weight of responsibility that falls on Mahomes and how that can affect the team. He further highlighted that adding new running backs such as Kenneth Walker III might assist in relieving some of the pressure on Mahomes.

As the Chiefs wait for their quarterback to return fully healthy, it is clear that Mahomes remains a key piece of their offense, and being a true Chiefs fan, Okoye believes in him.