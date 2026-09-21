Chiefs Legend Derrick Johnson Inducted Into the Team’s Hall of Fame at Colts Game

Derrick Johnson gave the Kansas City Chiefs almost his entire NFL career, playing 182 of his 188 regular-season games in a Chiefs uniform and starting 169 of them before a forgettable six-game stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. So when Kansas City finally put its longtime defensive backbone into the franchise Hall of Fame, it felt less like a surprise and more like an honor that had been waiting for him, even if Johnson still described the moment as a “dream” becoming reality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Chiefs hosting a reception honoring Derrick Johnson for his induction into the team’s Hall of Fame,” Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com wrote on X. “Former General Manager Carl Peterson is in attendance and posed for a photo with DJ, whom he drafted in 2005.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration only got sweeter when the Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts 33-30 for their second straight win.

But the game result was almost secondary to what Johnson had already built in Kansas City. Four Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors and the franchise’s all-time tackling record had long established his place among the Chiefs’ defensive greats. As Johnson once said about that record, it was “going to speak for itself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Johnson took over the top spot, Gary Spani had owned the Chiefs’ tackling record with 999. For Spani, that number was less about one spectacular season and more about showing up year after year. “It means consistency to me,” Spani said. “Obviously, there is a consistency when you’ve had more tackles than anybody else. That’s actually what I’m supposed to be doing, too, so there’s a lot of people that helped me accomplish that.” He also credited teammates like Kim Kramer, Bill Maas, Art Still and Mike Bell for helping create opportunities for him to make plays.

Spani had also watched Johnson grow from the time Kansas City drafted him 15th overall in 2005. “It’s been fun to watch him develop professionally,” he said. “To grow not only as an athlete, but also as a football player. He was one of those guys I think I said a couple of years ago, he’s had the body type and the athleticism to play a lot of years. If you’re consistent, good things should happen. He has such a great nose for the football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a decade after passing Spani, Johnson was now standing in Arrowhead being permanently honored by the same franchise. “It was awesome,” Johnson said after the reception, according to Sports Radio 810 WHB. “Being able to be inducted into the Ring of Honor is something you dream of when you first get here, and for it to come true. It’s a credible feeling. I’m just very humble.”

Being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Johnson quickly made the most of his opportunities and established himself as a reliable presence at linebacker. But his rise was not without hurdles, and the first major one came in 2009. After spending four seasons as a regular starter, Johnson suddenly found himself pushed down the depth chart after Todd Haley took over as head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Johnson struggled to “understand the decision,” he refused to let it define him, leaning on one message: “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond.”

And Johnson’s response could hardly have been louder. In the final game of that 2009 season, against the Denver Broncos on January 3, 2010, he intercepted two passes and returned both for touchdowns in a 44-24 Chiefs win. The first went 45 yards, while his 60-yard return in the fourth quarter helped put the game away. It remains the only two-interception game of Johnson’s career, and he became just the third linebacker in NFL history at the time to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Kansas City finishing that season 4-12, Haley eventually declared the inside linebacker position an “open competition.” Johnson won his job back and turned what had been one of the most frustrating stretches of his career into the beginning of his best football. By 2011, he had exploded for a then-franchise-record 179 tackles, earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named First-Team All-Pro.

Derrick Johnson’s greatest comeback cemented his Chiefs legacy

Then came another test. Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2014 season, with teammate Mike DeVito suffering the same injury that day. The two leaned on each other throughout rehabilitation, and Johnson later credited DeVito as a “big part of the reason” he was able to make it back. Remarkably, Johnson still considered being benched in 2009 harder to deal with than the Achilles tear.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2015 comeback immediately showed what Kansas City had missed. In his first regular-season game back, against the Houston Texans, Johnson led the Chiefs with eight tackles while adding two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. Those tackles also moved him past Art Still into second place on the franchise’s all-time list, leaving him only seven behind Gary Spani’s then-record of 999.

And he was nowhere near finished. Later that season against the Oakland Raiders, Johnson produced a career-best 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss, while forcing a fumble as Kansas City continued its remarkable turnaround from a 1-5 start. It was exactly the type of performance Johnson had wanted to prove he could still deliver after such a serious injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering the 2015 season, Johnson still had plenty to prove, and he wanted everyone to know that he “still got it.” He answered emphatically, finishing the year with 116 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles while earning another Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

“Most guys, in particular at his age, they don’t make it back, at least not at that level,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He’s playing as well as he’s played since I’ve been here.”

Even a year later, Johnson was still producing signature moments. Against the New York Jets in September 2016, he led Kansas City with 11 tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the fourth quarter before taking it 55 yards to the end zone. It was the fourth pick-six of Johnson’s career and put the finishing touch on a dominant 24-3 Chiefs victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those performances help explain why Johnson’s place in Chiefs history was built on more than longevity. He repeatedly answered setbacks with some of the best football of his career, eventually becoming one of the defining defensive players of his generation in Kansas City.

“My family and I are honored to welcome Derrick Johnson as the newest member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said. “Derrick is one of the all-time greats, and he was a cornerstone of our franchise for more than a decade. He represents everything we value in a Kansas City Chiefs player – consistency, toughness, leadership, and a deep commitment to his teammates and to our community.”

And Johnson’s impact was not confined to the field. The same player who repeatedly fought through adversity during his career also spent years helping children navigate challenges of their own.

Derrick Johnson is a legend on and off the field

While Johnson displayed tenacity and physicality on the field, he is just the opposite off the field, with immense love and care towards the children. It is this love that led him to found the Defend the Dream Foundation, which aims to “provide low-income and inner-city young people with opportunities and resources to reach their full potential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson also hosted the annual “Gearing Up!” back-to-school event, providing children with backpacks filled with school supplies. The program grew steadily, from 150 children in 2014 to 300 in 2015, 500 in 2016 and 545 in 2017. He also helped establish several “Discovery Dens” across Kansas City schools, creating dedicated spaces designed to encourage reading and learning among students.

“My passion is working with kids, especially underprivileged kids from low-income households, and letting them know how important education is,” Johnson said. “That’s how I grew up – my mom has been a school teacher for over 40 years. She instilled in me some great values and I want to give that back to the kids by doing little things like this.”

Kansas City Public Schools recognized the foundation and Scholastic, the educational publisher with which the foundation works, as “Community Champions” back in 2015. Not only that, but he also held annual “Celebrity Waiter Night” dinners, which would raise funds for the foundation, with him raising $110,000 in June, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was really inevitable for Johnson to soon be named in the franchise’s Hall of Fame, but he made sure to contribute to the community in his own way, and would soon be expanding the foundation even more.