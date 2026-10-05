“Lost the Trust”: Kingsley Suamataia Broke Andy Reid’s Rules Before Benching, Claims Ex-Chiefs Player

A starting job can be earned through weeks of preparation but lost in a moment when a player steps outside the standards established by the coach. For Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, a sudden benching against the Las Vegas Raiders has raised questions about whether his absence was about more than just on-field performance.

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Suamataia did not take a single snap during Kansas City’s 30-27 win over Las Vegas on Sunday. Mike Caliendo instead started at left guard, even after Suamataia entered the game as the team’s regular starter at the position.

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According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, the team described the move as a “coaching decision,” while HC Andy Reid declined to reveal what the real reason was. However, a former NFL tackle who spent time with Kansas City in 2013 weighed in on what likely caused the rift.

“Do Chiefs fans think Andy Reid didn’t think about the implications of benching Kingsley before he did it? He clearly broke rules and lost the trust of Reid,” Geoff Schwartz wrote on X.

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After securing their fourth consecutive win of the season, Reid refused to offer details on Suamataia’s benching. That response has naturally fueled suspicion that the decision was strictly a matter of internal discipline.

“As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and I,” Reid said. “We’ll figure it out, and down the road, we’ll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it.”

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“That’s between Kingsley and I; I might’ve stuttered when I said that, but that’s what I meant.”

Schwartz explained why Reid appeared so willing to make such a sudden decision, even after knowing how important he was to the offensive line. The 23-year-old started all 17 games for Kansas City last season and opened the first three games of this season at left guard.

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He had been playing at an impressive level. According to Next Gen Stats, Suamataia had allowed pressure on only 3.8% of his blocking opportunities entering Week 4, the lowest pressure rate among starting left guards. Benching a productive starter in a divisional matchup carried legitimate football risks.

Yet Reid decided that whatever happened away from the field was enough to outweigh those concerns.

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Caliendo stepped in the field and helped the Chiefs survive the situation, although the offensive line struggled at times. Patrick Mahomes was sacked twice and absorbed eight QB hits as Kansas City faced pressure against a Raiders defense that kept the game competitive.

Despite the extra pressure, Mahomes backed his head coach’s decision while reiterating Suamataia’s value to the roster.

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“Kingsley knows how important he is to the team. And so, my coach, he’ll keep it between him and Kingsley. But at the end of the day, man, we have a guy like Mike Caliendo, who’s played in a lot of big games and had a lot of reps. He stepped right in and did a great job against a really good defensive line. So, I have a ton of trust in him. And then we’ll get Kingsley back in the fold here soon,” Mahomes said.

That could be the biggest takeaway from the entire situation. Reid’s decision looked less like a permanent change and more like a message to the young player about accountability.

If Schwartz’s statement is on point, Suamataia’s challenge might go beyond regaining his spot. He will have to rebuild the trust that made the head coach comfortable handing him a crucial role in the first place.