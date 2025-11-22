Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes Make Honest Admission on Colts Coach Before Chiefs Clash

The Chiefs roll into week 12 sitting at 5-5, a spot they haven’t seen since 2015. Back then, they were carving their way up from 1-5, and Patrick Mahomes hadn’t even thrown his first NFL pass. But things look different now…and not in a good way. Kansas City has dropped all five of its one-score games, and Mahomes is riding on a three-game losing streak for the first time in his career. As the Chiefs gear up to face the Colts this Sunday, Mahomes and coach Andy Reid weren’t short on feelings for their opponent coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports by The Athletic, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have openly admitted that there are two defensive masterminds they dread facing: Colts’ DC Lou Anarumo and Pats HC Mike Vrabel. Well, the Patriots will be facing the Bengals, who don’t appear to pose much of a threat on paper. It is the “mad scientist” who concerns Mahomes.

Imago August 16, 2025: Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game action against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis, United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250816_zma_c04_043 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Though Indianapolis’ defense finds itself much lower in the pack in terms of total yards allowed (327.6), Anarumo has managed to keep the rushing game top-notch. According to FOX Sports, the Colts stand among the top 5 in terms of rushing defense, allowing just 92.3 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns. Mahomes’ worries multiply as he knows the 59-year-old DC from the former’s Cincinnati days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the 2021-22 AFC Championship? Anarumo’s defense clamped down hard, holding the Chiefs to just one field goal in the entire second half. He later went on to snag an OT interception, carving the way for a 27-24 win and a Super Bowl LVI trip. For outings like this, the Chiefs QB has never shied away from giving credit where it’s due.

“Coach Anarumo is a great defensive coordinator, a great coach,” said Mahomes. “He has his stuff, but what makes him such a great defensive coordinator is [that] he tailors his scheme to the team that he is playing with. He wants to go with their strengths, getting their guys in the best position to succeed, even from some of the trades they’ve made, they’ve adjusted their defense as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now he is all set to face Anarumo for the seventh time in his career. At this stage, it’s not just about who’s got the edge. It’s about pure survival for the playoffs.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes’ side will be under tremendous pressure facing Indianapolis

The 30-year-old QB knows what’s at stake here. Ahead of the week 12 game against the Colts, the Chiefs’ playoff chances are lingering around 52-55%. A win would rocket them up to roughly around 63-68%, giving them a serious shot at a wild card spot even while trailing in the AFC West. But a loss? That would tank their odds down to around 35%, making the road to the playoffs even tougher. But it isn’t the only thing piling pressure on Mahomes.

Mahomes is gearing up to face Anarumo’s side for the seventh time. In the last six meetings between the Chiefs and the Bengals, where Anarumo coached till 2024, they have split wins evenly. Mahomes’ first meeting with the Colts after Anarumo’s move will hence be the ultimate decider.

2021 Week 17 Bengals 34–31 Chiefs Bengals 2021 AFC Championship Bengals 27–24 Chiefs (OT) Bengals 2022 Week 13 Bengals 27–24 Chiefs Bengals 2022 AFC Championship Chiefs 23–20 Bengals Chiefs 2023 Week 17 Chiefs 25–17 Bengals Chiefs 2024 Week 2 Chiefs 26–25 Bengals Chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Anarumo is one of the few who can brag about shutting down the potential future Hall of Fame, Patrick Mahomes. He kept Mahomes out of the AFC Championship once, and could potentially do it again. The Colts, already thriving, have the potential to lock down the Chiefs’ unstoppable offense with Anarumo’s defensive play-calling schemes.