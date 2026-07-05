“Magical”: Donna Kelce Reacts to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Ceremony

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, went to Macy’s 4th of July fireworks event in New York City less than 24 hours after watching her son marry the biggest pop star on the planet. When asked about the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce wedding, she could only share one detail, but that one detail was enough.

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“I really can’t say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical,” Donna said with a big smile on her face.

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The ceremony took place Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden, drawing around 1,000 guests. Phones were banned, and non-disclosure agreements were reportedly signed. The Empire State Building lit up to become Taylor’s something blue. Once the ceremony was complete, the marquee outside MSG read “JUST&T MARRIED.”

The happy couple skipped traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen entirely. Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce stood as Travis’ Best Man. Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters scattered flower petals as Taylor walked down the aisle. Renowned actor Adam Sandler, a friend of the couple, officiated the ceremony and reportedly sang an original song that was both humorous and emotional.

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The vows ran 20 minutes each, read from little golden books, per an exclusive report by People. The guests received embroidered lace handkerchiefs featuring two intertwined Ts, the wedding date, and the lyrics from Swift’s “Blank Space”: “So it’s gonna be forever…”

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The Beatles’ Paul McCartney performed “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.” Stevie Nicks sang, too. The reception had Italian food and sushi from Zero Bond, one of Taylor’s favorite spots. They even built a greenhouse and garden inside MSG for after the ceremony, complete with carnival games.

Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson – the guest list went on.

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Now, a 1,000-person wedding at MSG with McCartney on the bill and NDAs for everyone could’ve been seen as a spectacle first, celebration second. But Donna Kelce’s review suggests the couple pulled off something harder than booking Sandler or shutting down midtown. They made an arena feel small.

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That’s what sticks. After all the hype, the rumors, the secrecy, and the wait, the mother of the groom walked away calling it magical. Twice.