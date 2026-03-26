Chiefs Make a Move for New WR in Patrick Mahomes’ Offense After Hollywood Brown’s Exit

Essentials Inside The Story The Kansas City Chiefs are making moves behind the scenes

The urgency to reshape the receiver room is starting to show, especially after Hollywood Brown's exit

All eyes shift to how this potential addition could reshape the connection with Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned in building a powerful wide receiver room to support Patrick Mahomes. The group has weakened after Hollywood Brown joined the Philadelphia Eagles. In the wake of this development and lingering offensive issues, the franchise has decided to go big in Top 30 meetings.

“The #Chiefs have scheduled a Top 30 visit with Ohio State WR Carnell Tate,” Arrowhead Corner wrote on X.

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Kansas City has invited Carnell Tate of Ohio State to this year’s pre-draft meetings, which are held with the top 30 college prospects. The process includes interviewing players, evaluating their health, and determining how they fit the team’s scheme. It’s undoubtedly an important step before the NFL annual draft. Tate’s making the cut isn’t surprising because many experts have identified him as one of the top selections next month in Pittsburgh.

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He emerged as the No. 7 player in the draft analysis by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Moreover, reports have tied the Chiefs to Tate on multiple occasions, especially after their brief interaction with the receiver at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

At the February pre-draft event, Tate ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, raising questions about his speed.

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Most recently, scouts from Kansas City attended Ohio State’s Pro Day held on March 25 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus. He limited his individual drills to route running and pass-catching before demonstrating his well-rounded skill set. The player addressed his performance at the Combine, saying his moderate speed didn’t bother many teams. And that’s why he didn’t consider running the 40-yard dash again.

“I think I’m a great football player,” Tate said. “My speed…the combine is one time, but ultimately I’m a great football player. When you put the pads on, it’s another level.”

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This confidence stems from his steady growth with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a breakout season, catching 51 passes for 875 yards and logging nine touchdowns. The Chiefs know what he could bring to the table and aren’t shying away from showing their deep interest. His arrival could really bolster their wide receiver corps, which currently includes only Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

While they have relied on tight end Travis Kelce for receiving production, finding a reliable receiver becomes a priority after Brown’s exit. He was one of their key contributors last year. At the time of writing, Tate has meetings scheduled with multiple NFL teams beyond Kansas City. These include the Titans, the Saints, the Commanders, and the Giants. Across the league, Hollywood Brown found his new home in Philadelphia after his emotional exit from Patrick Mahomes’ team.

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Hollywood Brown leaves Patrick Mahomes’ team for Philly

Earlier this month, Kansas City lost its talented wide receiver, Hollywood Brown, in free agency. Nick Sirianni’s team locked him in through a one-year, $5 million deal, which included a $3.7 million signing bonus and $5 million in guaranteed amounts. Additionally, the contract carries a $2.04 million cap hit.

Imago December 7, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown 5 catches a pass during warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251207_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

As for his role, Brown will serve as a replacement for Jahan Dotson, who joined the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Back in Kansas City, Hollywood emerged as a reliable offensive piece and had a brief yet terrific run. He put up the highest total in the receiver room this past season with 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. With Philly already having big names such as DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, his role could be limited.

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He’ll stay behind them, probably taking the WR3 role. He could step into the bigger role if the Eagles trade A.J. Brown before the 2026 season. Hollywood first entered the league as the Baltimore Ravens’ first-round pick in the 2019 draft. He joined the Arizona Cardinals after his three meaningful seasons at Baltimore. His journey with Patrick Mahomes‘ team began in 2024.

But he barely saw the field due to his sternoclavicular injury that he sustained in the preseason. The team gave him another shot, and it paid off. Across seven seasons, he amassed 371 receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns. His run includes a 1000-yard season in 2021. Now in Philadelphia, he’s getting a fresh start under veteran receivers.