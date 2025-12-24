Chiefs Make Arrowhead Announcement After $1.8 Billion Update On Patrick Mahomes’ Team Exiting Kansas City

Essentials Inside The Story The $3 billion project will be built in Wyandotte County

If there is one thing that sits right in the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, it is Arrowhead Stadium. It has become synonymous with the way KC feels about its team. But now, with the Chiefs’ years in their current location numbered, the team has pointed out the things that will never change, even if their pin code does.

“In the 60 plus years of this franchise, we have called three stadiums ‘home.’ We have brought home a championship to every single one. We’re not done winning championships at Arrowhead. We’re going to cherish the next five seasons playing there. For generations to come, Chiefs fans will have the best game day experience in the entire NFL. Our children and grandchildren will have a place for their own unforgettable moments,” said Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

The Chiefs were first founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960, and they played at the Cotton Bowl back then. Then, as the franchise moved to Kansas City, Missouri, the Chiefs started playing at Municipal Stadium on Brooklyn Avenue. But due to the minimum seat requirement for the NFL merger, Hunt decided to build Arrowhead to meet those standards and secure the team’s future.

Even though the Chiefs have won championships in all their stadiums, Arrowhead holds a special identity for the fans. It claims a unique place in Chiefs Kingdom as the loudest stadium in the NFL, with a 2014 Guinness World Record of 142.2 dBA. That being their second record after the 2013 mark of 137.5 dBA, showing just how electric the atmosphere can get.

But as the lease for the stadium expires in 2031, Hunt decided to move the franchise to Kansas from Missouri for a better future. This shift promises new opportunities, yet it leaves fans reflecting on what comes next for their beloved home field.

“The benefit to the entire region will be monumental. A stadium of this caliber will put Kansas City in the running for Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other world-class events,” Hunt wrote in his official statement.

The talks for a new stadium have been going on for almost two years now. But the final stamp came on December 22, setting the stage for big changes ahead.

$1.8B financial boost drives Chiefs’ Missouri-to-Kansas shift

The team announced that the domed stadium will be built in Wyandotte County after they signed an agreement with Kansas. This move marks a major step for the Chiefs, as they prepare to leave their Missouri roots behind.

“The $3 billion project, which includes a new domed stadium in Wyandotte County and a separate practice facility and headquarters in Johnson County, would be backed by roughly $1.8 billion in public funding, or about 60% of the total cost. That money would come through Kansas’ STAR bonds and a sports-betting revenue fund created specifically to attract professional teams,” thekcscene posted on Instagram.

The Hunt family will add $1 billion for other developments around the project. However, what’s worth noting is that the new stadium will feature just 65,000 seats. That’s 10,000 fewer than the existing capacity at Arrowhead. The fanbase, which isn’t taking the shift smoothly, has also voiced concerns over the same. The reduced capacity could affect the price range of the tickets. And that’s why Hunt specifically addressed them in his statement to ease those worries.

“Above all, I want to thank Chiefs Kingdom. You are the heartbeat of this organization. You are the reason we do what we do. And I can’t wait to stand beside you as we approach this next chapter in Chiefs history,” Hunt concluded the statement.

That being said, for this season, the championship dreams went down with Mahomes in Week 15. Still, looking forward, the 12-3 Broncos travel to KC for Week 17.