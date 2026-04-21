Chiefs Make Contract Decision on Super Bowl-Winning WR’s Future Before NFL Draft

Nikko Remigio was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted player in 2023. And in these past three seasons, he has grown into a crucial part of the special teams. Following a successful 2025, Remigio is now going all-in on the 2026 season, where he has a bigger role to play.

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Chiefs WR and kick and punt returner, Nikko Remigio, has signed his exclusive rights tender, solidifying his future with the team for this season. He had already signed an extension in March this year. This year will mark his fourth season in the league. So far, he has hauled in 40 kickoff returns on an average of 25.9 yards. Remigio has seen 70 snaps on the offense and 147 snaps on special teams.

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The Chiefs’ WR finished 25 on an okay note, missing the last two games because of injury. His numbers had also dropped in multiple areas, like yard averages per punt return (7.6 from 9.5). But he still started on a great note, having impressed coaches enough in the preseason to make it to the active roster and being on it for a long time. Kansas City had eight WRs on the chart, and Nikko Remigio got to play in 14 games. His return was crucial for the team.

“I call him the adult in the room,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said in October. “He’s the oldest guy back there and I like having him back there, especially on kickoff returns. Because the kind of crazy balls that we’re getting and the way you have to read the kickers and the kickoff coverage, and he’s back there, and he does a great job on those little things that people don’t really realize.”

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Nikko Remigio is playing a critical role in special teams. He made his mark in the AFC Divisional Playoffs last season, returning a kickoff for a whopping 63 yards. He followed it up with a 41-yard return in the AFC Championship game. He didn’t record any touchdowns, but these were notable plays from Remigio.

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With the draft nearing, it was important to lock him down on the team before the Chiefs made their moves in getting new players.

The Chiefs might be focusing on bolstering offensive help for Patrick Mahomes in the 2026 draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 9 pick, which gives them a lot of options. They might decide to trade up, go after a top pass rusher, or even consider a playmaker like Jeremiyah Love. But lately, it seems like Andy Reid is more interested in strengthening the protection for his quarterback.

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“I am told, again on really good authority, Andy Reid is hell-bent … on figuring out this offensive line and protecting a quarterback who is the epicenter of everything that is success,” NFL Draft insider Todd McShay said on the latest episode of the Todd McShay Show.

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Mahomes endured 34 sacks in 2025, marking the second-highest total of his career, just behind the 36 he faced the previous year. Kansas City also moved on from Jawaan Taylor. While Jaylen Moore is taking his place, there are still concerns about the overall depth of the line. And since this might be the only season with Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Reid in play, the Chiefs should focus on drafting a quality OL.

They can either do so with their 29th pick or sacrifice it for a higher pick. Elite prospects like Utah Utes’ Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano, and Miami Hurricanes’ Francis Mauigoa will be available higher up on the draft board. They can also opt for Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, who was among the Top 30 invited by the team for a workout.

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The Chiefs still need some reinforcements on the offense, especially after the disappointing performance in 2025. Based on how things are panning out, one can expect them to trade up and play the aggressive game in the 2026 draft.