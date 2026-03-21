Chiefs Eye Future at Tight End Despite Travis Kelce’s Commitment to a 14th Season

Essentials Inside The Story The Kansas City Chiefs have secured Travis Kelce for now

One of the prospects is turning heads fast

Another contender is also linked through a familiar coaching connection

Although Travis Kelce remained productive, albeit at a lower level than before, much of last season was still shaped by uncertainty around the Kansas City Chiefs‘ cornerstone’s possible retirement. With the veteran tight end now committing to another year, and potentially aiming to recapture something close to the 2022 campaign, it would be easy to assume concerns at the position could wait. But, well, that hasn’t been the approach inside the Chiefs’ front office, and it makes sense why.

Kelce is turning 36, and the situation looks different this time around. General manager Brett Veach is already working through roster decisions ahead of next month’s NFL Draft, with Kansas City holding stronger draft capital than in recent years. That gives the Chiefs flexibility to add depth where needed, including beginning the process of identifying a long-term successor at tight end. That’s where Oscar Delp enters the picture.

“Source: Georgia TE Oscar Delp will have seven top-30 visits, including one with the Browns today. The other upcoming visits: Bucs, Chiefs, Chargers, Panthers, Patriots, Vikings,” NFL insider Arye Pulli reported via X. “Delp was clocked as low as 4.44 on his Pro Day 40-yard dash. An intriguing prospect.”

Kansas City’s interest fits into a broader pattern.

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The Chiefs have already invested resources into stabilizing the position behind Kelce in recent seasons, extending Noah Gray after his steady performances when Kelce missed time, and adding Jared Wiley out of TCU through the draft. Even so, replacing Kelce’s long-term production remains a separate challenge, and that search is expected to continue in April. Amid that, Delp arrives in this draft cycle with a strong developmental profile.

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The 6-foot-5 tight end out of Cumming, Georgia, entered college as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and the top-ranked tight end nationally, choosing Kirby Smart’s program over offers from Florida, Michigan, and Alabama. He spent four seasons in Athens, including his early years backing up Brock Bowers before stepping into a larger role following Bowers’ move to the NFL.

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Across his college career, Delp recorded 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. The production never came in overwhelming volume, but his role expanded after 2024, and evaluators have continued to view his athletic profile as one of the more intriguing among tight ends in the class. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. currently ranks him as the second-best tight end available in the 2026 draft.

Athletically, Delp checks several of the movement traits teams prioritize in modern tight ends. He aligned in the slot for more than a third of his snaps at Georgia and showed the burst to threaten linebackers vertically, particularly on seam routes where his acceleration forced second-level defenders to turn early. Once the ball is in his hands, he has the stride length to erase pursuit angles and create additional yardage through contact.

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There are still areas of refinement. Because Georgia’s offense rarely featured him as a high-volume receiver, his route tree remains relatively limited, and he does not consistently play through contact at the catch point despite his frame. That has occasionally allowed smaller defenders to disrupt his timing mid-route. At the same time, his blocking versatility, both in-line and on the perimeter, remains one of the more reliable parts of his evaluation.

The medical context also became part of his pre-draft process. Delp was unable to participate in the NFL Combine after a hairline foot fracture surfaced during medical checks, though he had already played through the injury during the season. Situations like that are not uncommon for prospects at this stage of the cycle, but they do factor into where teams ultimately value him across Day 2 and early Day 3 projections.

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The Chiefs currently hold the No. 9 overall selection along with additional flexibility later in the draft, giving them multiple pathways if they decide to address tight end depth this year.

Sure, in 2025, Travis Kelce posted 76 catches, his fewest since 2015, and 851 receiving yards, second-fewest since 2013. But despite these lowered numbers, the three-time Super Bowl champion finished fourth among tight ends in reception yards while catching five touchdowns. These stats highlight there’s still something left in the tank for Kelce, and the veteran star would hope to finish his career with one final dominant year, powering the Chiefs back into Super Bowl contention.

Despite that, whether Delp ultimately becomes part of that plan will depend on how the board develops, but the pre-draft visit makes one thing clear: Kansas City is already preparing for the transition that will eventually follow Kelce’s final season.

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Delp expresses excitement about playing for Cleveland

While the Kansas City Chiefs remain interested in Oscar Delp, the former Georgia Bulldogs star may have his sights set on the Cleveland Browns, thanks to his connection with new head coach Todd Monken. Delp played under Monken in his first season with the Bulldogs. Moreover, he formally met with the Browns at the NFL Combine.

Hence, when asked about a reunion with his former offensive coordinator in 2026, the 22-year-old had a positive response.

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“Oh, I’d love it,” Delp said. “I mean, any team I’d love to be a part of, but to be able to play for Coach Monken again and all the great coaches they have on that staff would be amazing.”

Cleveland drafted Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a standout rookie season, leading the Browns with 72 receptions. Among all NFL rookies, he finished second in receptions, tied for second with six receiving touchdowns, and fourth with 731 receiving yards.

Hence, whether the franchise pushes to draft Oscar Delp remains doubtful. So, the Chiefs must maximize their meeting with the 22-year-old if they want to find a Travis Kelce replacement in this draft.