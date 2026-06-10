Chiefs Make Decision on Wanya Morris’ Future After Trade Request Amid Rams Rumors

Offensive tackle Wanya Morris has played for three years with the Kansas City Chiefs. But Andy Reid seems to have run out of reasons to keep him on for 2026, bringing them to a tough reality. The Year 3 OT is looking for a new home because there’s no more room for him on the Chiefs’ O-line.

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“The Chiefs and OT Wanya Morris have agreed to explore trade options, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. “Morris, who has 16 starts in three seasons (11 in 2024), would like the chance to play more, and Kansas City has tackle depth.”

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Morris was drafted in 2023, but got proper time on the field in the 2024 season. He stepped in for Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle, where he made 11 starts. However, he was moved back to the backup role after Reid signed Jaylon Moore from free agency and drafted Josh Simmons. The latter eventually sealed the starting position for himself, leaving Morris wasting away in the depth.

Per insider Farzin Vousoughian, Morris has made over 1,000 career snaps while allowing 62 pressures and nine sacks. His overall PFF grade is 57.1, while his run block grade is 83.2. Morris made his last start against the Houston Texans in Week 12 in the 2025 season, where he injured his knee. The OT seems to be recovering well, having participated with the Chiefs in practice so far with a knee brace.

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If things continue on the upward trend, perhaps the Rams could be interested in a trade.

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Rams emerge as possible contenders in Wanya Morris sweepstakes

As the report of the Chiefs’ shopping around Wanya Morris broke, the Rams were dealt a massive blow in their offensive line. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on Monday night on a felony domestic violence charge, per ESPN. Per Turf Show Times’ Kenneth Arthur, Morris and the Chiefs exploring a trade comes at the right time.

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Arthur thought that this was the right time to trade Morris, as he’d be entering free agency as a depth player anyway in 2027. Trading him now would give interested teams a chance to experiment with him, while the Chiefs got a draft pick or a player in exchange.

The Rams’ O-line is regarded as one of the best in the league this season, but that was with Johnson in play. He had developed into a key protector for Matthew Stafford over the last three seasons. And with him gone, there is an obvious, glaring gap at left tackle. Morris has experience playing at both right and left tackle, so he can be a versatile option as well.

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A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman projected the Chiefs getting a late Day 3 pick in the 2027 or 2028 draft. But given the talent in the Rams’ O-line, it would be difficult to get a like-for-like pick in Morris. He has yet to give fans something worth remembering, but could get that chance at Los Angeles.

It would be a win-win for the Chiefs and Morris, while the Rams get a veteran they can consider in Jackson’s absence.