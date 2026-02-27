Chiefs Make Double Defensive Decision Before Draft After Travis Kelce & More Bid Farewell to Mike Danna

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs make key roster moves ahead of the new league year.

Defensive focus emerges in early draft prep.

Teammates show respect as a longtime player exits.

With the NFL Draft looming and the salary cap shrinking, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a race against time, forcing a series of tough decisions that have already begun to reshape their defense. On Thursday, two defensive updates surfaced while a longtime player, Mike Danna, officially said goodbye. Arrowhead Corner shared the first update on social media.

“The #Chiefs had a formal interview with Duke CB Chandler Rivers, per source,” the Arrowhead Corner’s X post read. That interview signals the team is looking closely for help in the secondary.

Soon after, another update followed. “The #Chiefs had a formal interview with USC S Kamari Ramsey, per source,” the post read.

The Chiefs held formal meetings with two defensive backs, which points to real interest before draft weekend. The timing matters. Kansas City was more than $57 million over the salary cap earlier this offseason. They reworked Patrick Mahomes’ contract, freeing up $43.65 million. But more moves had to follow.

Veteran defensive end Mike Danna became part of that cap math. The Chiefs released him to save space. The move cleared nearly $9 million for the 2026 season, trimming the team’s deficit to around $6.5 million.

Danna had been with Kansas City since the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his six seasons, Danna was a durable and productive member of the defense, appearing in 87 regular-season games and racking up 21.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss, proving to be a consistent disruptive force.

The decision was purely financial; with the March 11 cap compliance deadline looming, releasing Danna was a necessary move to get the team under the salary cap while preparing for the draft and future deals. The front office handled the salary cap side of the move. ‘But the business decision resonated emotionally inside the Chiefs’ locker room.

Travis Kelce & more bid farewell to Mike Danna

In a Wednesday Instagram post, Mike Danna thanked the organization and the city for his six seasons. The veteran defensive end made it clear that Kansas City was the only NFL home he had known and that walking away was not easy after wearing No. 51 for years. He also shared a message for the coaches and the Chiefs staff.

“To Coach Reid, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach and his staff, the coaching staff, trainers, equipment guys, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for believing in a fifth-round pick and giving me the chance to contribute to something special,” Danna wrote in the IG post.

Danna’s message quickly drew responses from teammates. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce commented, “The realest!!” A short message, but one that shows respect. In a locker room led by veterans, that kind of praise carries weight.

The respect for Danna was palpable in the comments, with teammates like safety Jaden Hicks (‘Preciate you vet!!’) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (‘2x champ 🔥💯’) acknowledging his veteran leadership and championship pedigree. The outpouring of support from across the locker room painted a clear picture of a well-respected player whose presence will be missed. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster chimed in with “Yessirski,” while linebacker Leo Chenal posted, “Dannimal 🙏🏼.”

Those comments showed what kind of teammate he was. Danna showed up every week, did the hard work, and never made things about himself. Coaches trusted him in big moments. Younger players looked up to him. His value went beyond numbers.

Now the Chiefs are turning the page as they prepare for the draft and adjust the roster. As the Chiefs turn the page toward the draft, the reactions from his teammates make it clear that Danna’s veteran presence will be missed in the locker room.