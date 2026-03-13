Chiefs Make Double Free Agency Moves as Andy Reid Signs Trent McDuffie’s Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs scramble to rebuild secondary after Trent McDuffie’s shocking Rams move

Kansas City signs former Miami Dolphins player to patch defensive void left by McDuffie

Arizona surprisingly non-tendered versatile RB before Chiefs swoop in

The Kansas City Chiefs did not wait a moment longer than necessary to rebuild their secondary following Trent McDuffie’s shocking move to the Los Angeles Rams, which left a gaping void in their defense. In turn, Andy Reid and his staff have made two crucial signings in free agency to ensure their roster remains at a championship-winning level.

“Sources: The #Chiefs are signing former #Cardinals RB Emari Demercado to a 1-year deal,” Jordan Schultz posted on X. “Demercado had over 1,100 total yards and 4 TDs in Arizona, and now joins Kenneth Walker in Kansas City’s backfield.”

Schultz also reported another move by Kansas City. After spending his entire career with the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs landed a cornerback who shows promise.

“Sources: The #Chiefs are signing former #Dolphins CB Kader Kohou.” Schultz posted on X “Kohou missed all of last season with a knee injury, but has 38 career starts, 190 tackles, and 3 INTs. More versatility in KC’s secondary.”

The Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado and former Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou during the 2026 free agency period. However, the full details of their contracts with Kansas City have not been confirmed yet.

Demercado originally joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. Since the start of his NFL career, he had only played for Arizona. In 2023, he signed a three-year, $2.71 million contract with the Cardinals that ran through 2026.

Last season, he started the year backing up James Conner and Trey Benson. After injuries hit, he still spent most of the season as the third-string back behind Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight.

In 13 games, Demercado finished with a career-high 312 rushing yards. He also had 13 catches for 101 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.

Across 40 career games, he has made two starts. He has rushed for 819 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. As a receiver, he has 50 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t surprising that the Cardinals decided to non-tender Demercado to avoid paying more than $3.5 million. What was surprising was that they didn’t try to bring him back, considering how well he fit his role.

The Chiefs clearly see potential in him. Demercado adds versatility and will now join former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City.

On the other hand, the Chiefs also brought in Kohou to strengthen their secondary. The former Dolphins cornerback gives Kansas City another experienced option in the defensive backfield and could help fill the role left by a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Andy Reid signs Kader Kohou to replace Trent McDuffie

While Trent McDuffie is now the highest-paid cornerback after signing a four-year, $124 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs suddenly need help at the position. The Chiefs lost two starting cornerbacks to the Rams, McDuffie through a trade and Jaylen Watson in free agency.

That’s where Kader Kohou comes in. Kohou originally joined the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He quickly became a key part of the defense, starting 38 games over his first three seasons.

In 2025, Kohou re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year contract. He was expected to keep his starting job at nickel corner, but a partially torn ACL before the season forced him to miss the entire year.

Before the injury, Kohou had proven to be a versatile defensive back. He played both outside and nickel corner and was a reliable tackler, recording 180 combined tackles during his time in Miami.

In his NFL career, Kohou has recorded three interceptions, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers show the Chiefs are not just taking a chance on potential.

The Dolphins also showed they valued him when they re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason. Still, that move did not stop him from eventually changing teams this offseason.

Replacing an All-Pro talent like McDuffie will not be easy, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid now has another experienced option as Kansas City rebuilds its cornerback group.