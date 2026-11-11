Chiefs Make Double Roster Cut Decision After Trading for Josh Downs

Acquiring mid-season receivers has become a crucial part of the Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach’s strategy. He previously made a trade for Kadarius Toney in 2022 and DeAndre Hopkins in 2024 to fill out their depleted depth chart. Entering the 2026 trade deadline, Kansas City’s wide receivers have averaged a low 117.5 yards per game (28th in the NFL) during the Patrick Mahomes era. This pushed Kansas City to chase Josh Downs as a slot separator.

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However, acquiring Downs, who has only been outperformed by Amon-Ra St. Brown in slot receiver yards since entering the league in 2023, resulted in an unexpected two-player release. This saw Nikko Remigio’s role as a primary returner come to an abrupt end, and Jack Pyburn was also released after leading the NFL in preseason sacks before being claimed by Kansas City.

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Instead of a simple one-for-one trade, Kansas City decided to clear out more players for the trade. NFL insider Aaron Wilson first reported on social media that Kansas City had released two players.

“After trading for Josh Downs, #Chiefs waived Nikko Remigio and Jack Pyburn.”

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Acquiring Downs came at a cost. Kansas City sent 2027 4th and 5th round picks to the Indianapolis Colts in return for Downs and a 2027 7th rounder. To make room for his contract, they restructured Nick Bolton’s contract to free up $3.4 million in cap space by converting $6.76 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

The most obvious change is the release of Nikko Remigio. Despite only catching 3 passes for 69 yards in 27 games, Remigio was Dave Toub’s primary returner. He has returned 12 kicks and 14 punts so far this season (Week 9).

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Meanwhile, Jack Pyburn initially made a name for himself by leading the league with 4 sacks in the preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he was claimed off waivers by Kansas City and was inactive for 8 straight games under Steve Spagnuolo.

The release of these two players gives general manager Brett Veach more flexibility in his squad. The open roster spot accommodates potential activations, including defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott from the Reserve/PUP list. If Remigio and Pyburn clear league waivers unclaimed, Kansas City will hold the option to sign both back to the practice squad.

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While there will be an issue with special teams due to Remigio’s departure, Josh Downs brings significant experience to Kansas City. During his NFL career with Indianapolis, he has returned 32 punts. He also posted strong return numbers during his college days at North Carolina, which Dave Toub can utilize if needed.

Kansas City also has young talent that can step up. Rookie Emmett Johnson has been regularly practicing on kick coverage and returns. Brashard Smith can also be factored in due to his speed once activated from injured reserve. The front office has also signed Jacob De Jesus to the practice squad as a dedicated returner.

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This reflects the organization’s focus on bolstering offensive efficiency for Patrick Mahomes. With Xavier Worthy managing a hamstring injury suffered against New York, Downs instantly provides proven separation underneath. Moving on from Remigio underscores that Kansas City prioritized high-volume pass-catching production over carrying a specialist whose role was restricted strictly to the return phase.

Toub will now need to adjust his special teams strategy. While Downs can return, placing an essential offensive weapon on regular punt return duty carries an unnecessary injury risk. Deciding between Johnson, Smith, or elevating a specialist from the practice squad will determine how Kansas City handles hidden yardage going forward.