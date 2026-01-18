Chiefs Make First Move to Sign New WR for Patrick Mahomes as Frustrated Xavier Worthy Lashes Out Post Surgery – Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have started making moves to fix their wide receiver group. As Patrick Mahomes wants to be back on the field for Week 1 of the 2026 season, the team is expected to reload through the NFL Draft by targeting a ‘dynamic’ and high-upside WR for him. While the search is underway, the team has already met with one receiver.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The #Chiefs met with Georgia Southern WR Camden Brown at the Hula Bowl. Per @DraftGuyJimmy, “Arrowhead Corner updated on X.

Brown transferred from Auburn to Georgia Southern and had a big senior season. During Hula Bowl week, the 22-year-old drew significant attention from scouts. He showed willingness to go over the middle and his adept work along the sideline. Several of his catches stood out and grabbed attention from scouts watching the practices and the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown’s numbers from the 2025 season explain why the scouts were present in the first place.

He finished with 65 receptions, which tied him for 37th. His 1,079 receiving yards ranked 12th, and his 14 touchdowns were second-best. He also averaged 16.6 yards per catch. Brown ended the week on a high note by making a circus catch touchdown in the Hula Bowl game, which added more interest around his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior WR also earned national recognition for his standout season. He was named an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele Magazine. With that honor, Brown is now the first wide receiver from Georgia Southern in the FBS era and only the second in program history to receive the All-America recognition.

The Chiefs’ interest in such a profile is hardly surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Patrick Mahomes needs more support, and the Chiefs’ meeting with Camden Brown shows the team is actively working towards adding young, athletic receivers to help spark a turnaround next season. But while the Chiefs look at new options, Xavier Worthy’s situation remains a major talking point.

Xavier Worthy sends a strong warning after surgery

After Kansas City’s worst season, Worthy found himself battling injuries. The NFL wide receiver recently underwent shoulder surgery and made his feelings clear soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Keep doubting me; y’all are making a monster!” Worthy shared on X this Thursday as he begins rehab for the 2026 season. Worthy’s message shows his frustration and hunger to prove himself.

His frustration actually traces back to how his year unfolded. After a strong rookie season in 2024, his sophomore campaign never settled. It began on the opening drive of Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when a collision with Travis Kelce led to a shoulder issue. Worthy missed three games and later dealt with an ankle injury, which limited him for much of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 05 Ravens at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409050083

In another tweet, Worthy confirmed that his surgery was a success. “Successful surgery,” he wrote on X. “Coming for it all next year. Let’s work the road to recovery.”

Given that his production was limited by injuries, Worthy could play only 14 games this past season. He finished with 42 catches for 532 yards and one touchdown, along with 11 rushing attempts for 87 yards. His post-surgery update gave fans confidence, showing he is focused, motivated, and fully committed to a strong comeback as he works through rehab and prepares for a healthier return next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not just Worthy who is eyeing a 2026 return; former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill may also be positioning himself for a comeback. On Thursday morning, the veteran wideout took to X and shared something that instantly caught attention.

“Since we’re putting in a request, I want to go home 😎.”

That single statement was enough to spark speculation of his potential return. It remains to be seen how things will eventually unfold.