Chiefs Make Hall of Fame Announcement for Franchise’s All-Time Leading Tackler Seven Years After Retirement

Making it to the Hall of Fame of the Kansas City Chiefs is a special feeling, as the franchise has been home to some legendary NFL players, including the active ones like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Since its inception, 55 players have been honored in the franchise Hall of Fame, with all-time leading tackler Derrick Johnson becoming the latest to be added to the list.

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Having played 13 years for the franchise, Johnson made 1,171 tackles to become the franchise leader in the category. During his tenure, the team did not win a Super Bowl, but managed to make six playoff appearances.

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“My family and I are honored to welcome Derrick Johnson as the newest member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Clark Hunt said. “Derrick is one of the all-time greats, and he was a cornerstone of our franchise for more than a decade. He represents everything we value in a Kansas City Chiefs player – consistency, toughness, leadership, and a deep commitment to his teammates and to our community.”

The announcement occurred on Thursday, the day the 2026 NFL Draft would take place. Tonight, they will introduce Johnson at the Season Ticket Member Draft Fest presented by Branson Lakes Area. He joins players like QB Joe Montana and TE Tony Gonzalez in the list of Chiefs greats. Despite the announcement, Johnson will have to wait until fall to receive official induction into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

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The LB was the overall 15th pick during the 2005 draft. Although it has been seven years since he retired, his tackle numbers remain the most for a Kansas City Chiefs player. Being a record-holder, it was only a matter of time before he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

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“I am so grateful and honored to be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor,” wrote Derrick Johnson. “I played 13 years in Arrowhead and always dreamed of one day having my name at the top of the stadium alongside other legends. I want to thank Clark Hunt and the entire Chiefs organization for making my dreams come true. To the fans, your passion made every moment unforgettable, and now my name will echo in the stadium and through the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom forever. Thank you, Lord.”

Although the Chiefs Ring of Honor has honored Johnson, he has experienced Hall of Fame induction before. In 2023, the linebacker was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He stated that it was an “absolute dream come true” to join that special group. From 2001 to 2004, he played college football for the Texas Longhorns. While his contributions on the field have helped him earn honors, Johnson has also contributed to the betterment of society.

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Derrick Johnson has worked towards the betterment of society for years

In 2012, when Johnson was at the peak of his career, he founded a non-profit foundation, Defend the Dream. The foundation focuses on helping children reach their full potential in school and life. It provides opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city youth. To date, Defend the Dream has aided thousands of children, helping them build a better future.

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The foundation has helped in the transformation of libraries and elementary schools across Austin, Texas, and the Kansas City region.

Defend the Dream invested more than $60,000 in school libraries, creating Discovery Dens. These Discovery Dens are avenues where children learn to read. Besides, the LB has also donated over 25,000 children’s books.

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In the last four years, Austin-metro has experienced the rise of seven Discovery Dens. They have supported more than 2,800 children. Additionally, an eighth Discovery Den is scheduled to open in May 2026. Johnson certainly had a successful career on the field, but his contributions outside it may end up being even more special for thousands of children.