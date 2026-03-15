Chiefs Make Key Contract Move for Patrick Mahomes’ Protection After Jawaan Taylor’s Exit

The Kansas City Chiefs went 6-11 in 2025, lost franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL and LCL in Week 15, and missed the playoffs entirely. The offseason to-do list was quite long, and fixing the offensive line was near the top. Now the Chiefs have taken one step closer to that goal by signing Mike Caliendo.

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“Free agent guard Mike Caliendo is signing a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs, per agent Nate Richman of @3XLSports,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X. “Caliendo had numerous offers elsewhere but wanted to stay with Kansas City.”

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Over the past three seasons, Caliendo has worked his way up from the practice squad to a rotation staple. He’s the steady interior presence who knows head coach Andy Reid’s system from the inside.

Caliendo’s value to Kansas City has largely come from his versatility along the interior offensive line. According to Pro Football Reference, the guard has appeared in 42 regular-season games with seven starts, serving as one of the Chiefs’ primary depth options at both guard spots while stepping in when injuries forced changes up front.

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The re-signing makes more sense once you look at who just left. Jawaan Taylor, the 28-year-old right tackle who held a four-year, $80 million deal, was released in early March. This move saved $20 million in cap space at the cost of $7.4 million in dead money absorbed.

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The move marked a major shift on Kansas City’s offensive line. The Chiefs had signed Taylor in 2023 to anchor the right tackle spot protecting Patrick Mahomes, but the team ultimately opted to move on from the veteran tackle.

Durability was never an issue with Taylor; his 45 consecutive starts prove that. But his penalties were the real pain point for the Chiefs. Taylor committed 23 total flags (21 accepted) in 2023, leading the league outright, and 19 more in 2024, tied for the league lead. And after 2025, his 55 total penalties for 335 yards across three seasons became the defining number of his time in Kansas City.

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Mike Caliendo’s return provides the Chiefs with continuity in the meantime. With Mahomes coming back from his season-ending injury, interior stability on the line isn’t optional. And that need to protect their quarterback is driving every major decision Kansas City has made this offseason.

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KC building around Patrick Mahomes’ return

The biggest offensive addition for the Chiefs has been Kenneth Walker III. Kareem Hunt led the team last season with a subdued 611 rushing yards. As a sharp contrast, Walker’s 1,027-yard and five-touchdown campaign with the Seattle Seahawks gives KC a lot more to work with. But signing Walker to a three-year, $43.05 million deal was just one of the things the Chiefs did.

Star tight end Travis Kelce also came back for his 14th season on a one-year, $12 million deal (max $15M). While he did make costly mistakes last season (like dislocating Xavier Worthy’s shoulder on a collision), his 851 yards and five touchdowns across 76 receptions stand for a reliable target Mahomes can always target.

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Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also re-signed on a two-year, $11 million deal (max $14M). His 19 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns last season make him a legitimate deep threat that gives the offense an entirely different dimension once Mahomes is healthy and throwing at full speed.

Defensively, the Chiefs traded All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a package headlined by the 29th overall pick in 2026. McDuffie became the highest-paid cornerback in the league with his new four-year, $124 million deal in L.A. Meanwhile, the Chiefs converted a corner they couldn’t afford to re-sign into a first-round draft pick.

To patch the secondary, they signed former Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman to a three-year, $24.75 million deal. Cornerback Kader Kohou, having logged 38 career starts and 180 tackles across three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, also joined on a one-year deal. Kohou’s 2025 campaign (fourth season) was notably wiped out completely by an ACL tear he suffered in the offseason. Former Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado was another star the Chiefs signed to a one-year deal.

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Jawaan Taylor’s exit freed up the cap room. The McDuffie trade brought draft ammunition. Now Mike Caliendo returns to reinforce the interior. The other signings, Walker, Kelce, Thornton, and Gilman, all fill specific gaps from 2025. Whether 2025 was a detour or a warning sign for the Chiefs comes down to two questions. How many more roster moves can the Chiefs make to help Patrick Mahomes, and how healthy will their quarterback be when September arrives?