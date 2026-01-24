Chiefs Make Patrick Mahomes Announcement After Confirming Eric Bieniemy’s Return

Patrick Mahomes is once again at the front and center for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the franchise has made a major announcement that underscores his impact and leadership.

On Saturday, Kansas City shared the news on X after confirming Eric Bieniemy’s return, naming Mahomes the team’s MVP. “This year’s team MVP goes to @PatrickMahomes!” the tweet read.

The Chiefs named Patrick Mahomes the team MVP after confirming Eric Bieniemy’s return, reinforcing continuity and championship expectations. Kansas City officially announced Bieniemy as offensive coordinator on January 21, 2026, reuniting him with the Chiefs after his previous tenure from 2018 to 2022.