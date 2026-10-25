Chiefs Make Quadruple Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

Preparing for one of their most important games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs have made four roster moves to manage a wave of injuries. While the Chiefs are 5-0, head coach Andy Reid and the team are suffering from a string of injuries as they prepare to clash with the reigning champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

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“We have signed Practice Squad player RB Jaydn Ott to an active roster contract. We have activated LB Cooper McDonald from Reserve/Injured. We have activated Practice Squad player WR Justin Watson via Standard Elevation. We have placed RB Brashard Smith on Reserve/Injured,” the team informed on X.

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Linebacker McDonald is the first of the bunch to get back to practice for the team after the Chiefs opened his 21-day practice window. He was earlier limited to participating in practice for a week as he was recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

McDonald was an important backup player, appearing in all 17 games last season, recording 25 combined tackles and one tackle for loss and starting one game as well.

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Apart from McDonald, the Chiefs made two moves at the running back position. The Chiefs got bad news during Thursday’s practice session when Brashard Smith injured his hamstring while training. After being a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, the Chiefs have put him on injured reserve. Reid had previously announced that Jaydn Ott would likely be elevated to the roster.

This is a great opportunity for Ott to at least get some special teams snaps for the Chiefs, especially playing under the Chiefs’ running backs coach, DeMarco Murray, whom he played under at Oklahoma. Just a day earlier, running back Nate Carter also rejoined the practice squad after being waived earlier in the week.

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Last but certainly not least, the Chiefs have made yet another move at the wide receiver position. The team has been entangled in the receiver position all season, trying to find the best pair of receivers amid injuries and setbacks.

Starting wide receiver Rashee Rice remains out of action as he’s still recovering from his hamstring injury that occurred in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Adding to the list is Tyquan Thornton, who was having his best career game against the Raiders, but dislocated his left ankle and has been placed on injured reserve.

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This marks Justin Watson’s second elevation of the season, with only one standard elevation left for the player. The Chiefs had already signed wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the main roster following the injuries. Three-time Super Bowl champion Watson is likely here for depth, as the Chiefs’ main receivers going into Week 7 are Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Armstrong.

This array of changes comes amid Reid’s team focusing on their biggest matchup so far this season.

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Chiefs’ Andy Reid Is Aware of the Threat Seattle Poses Ahead of the Clash

Ahead of the Chiefs trying to sustain their unbeaten record this season, they will come up against a robust Seattle defense in a Week 7 game, and Reid is not at all underestimating their opponents. Reid talked about the Seahawks’ head coach, Mike Macdonald, while addressing his next opponents.

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“They’re the best in the business right now,” Reid said on Wednesday. “Mike does a nice job with the defense, and they have a good scheme; then they fly around. They believe in it, and they fly around. They aren’t a lot of hiccups on the back end. You see some teams where something goes on, and suddenly someone is popping free. You don’t see that with these guys.”

The Seahawks defense has been on par this season, allowing only 237.3 yards per game, the fewest yards allowed in the league. They are also tied for second-most interceptions in the league with seven, and rank fifth in the league for fewest points allowed (20.3).

But the Chiefs do have former Seahawks running back and last year’s Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III, who has been deadly this season. Also, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has had a great record in primetime games (31-13) and will look to continue it that way.

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But Mahomes knows what’s coming and isn’t overlooking the defending champions, especially since he faced Macdonald’s schemes as a defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and 2023.

“Going up against Coach Macdonald whenever he was with the Ravens, I learned that,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “So this will be a great challenge for us. We have to go out there and match their energy and match their passion and execute at a high level.”

It is surely going to be a high-stakes Sunday Night Football game, with Seattle trying to bounce back from their latest loss against the Denver Broncos and improve their 3-3 record. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will do everything they can, despite a string of injuries that are suffocating them, to remain undefeated.