Mansoor Delane Issues Strong Statement After Chiefs Trade Up To Draft LSU Star

In one of the first bold moves of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made it clear they weren’t content to sit back and wait. General manager Brett Veach worked the phones and struck a deal with the Cleveland Browns, trading up from No. 9 to No. 6 overall. With the sixth pick, the Chiefs selected LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, widely regarded as the top player at his position in this year’s class. Having impressed in Louisiana, he is eager to step up his game in Kansas City.

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“They made the best move in the Draft.” Mansoor Delane can’t wait to make his mark in Kansas City. 2026 NFL Draft starts on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Stream on @NFLPlus,” The NFL posted on X.

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The Kansas City Chiefs made an aggressive move to go get their guy in the 2026 NFL Draft. They sent a third- and fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to move up and select Mansoor Delane, and they clearly expect him to make an impact right away.

The Chiefs traded the ninth pick along with No. 74 and 148 to move up to No. 6.

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Just as the news broke of the Chiefs’ aggressive trade-up, netizens immediately started guessing who the target might be. Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State standouts Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs, and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who ended up going eighth overall, were all part of the conversation.

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In the end, the Chiefs selected Delane, and with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson no longer in the secondary, the pick fills a clear need and gives the defense an immediate boost.

Delane looked comfortable and confident during his on-floor interview, smiling as he talked about joining Kansas City.

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“Shoot, really just the way I play the game.” Delane said, “Just confidence they have in me. They weren’t really on me too much in this process, but they said they just wanted to keep it quiet and make that sneak move, and they made the best move in the draft. So I’m excited.”

He is expected to step in right away as the No. 1 boundary corner. At 22, he already showed strong production in college. He allowed just a 40.0 percent completion rate and a 31.3 passer rating when targeted. He is especially strong in press-man coverage, which fits well with how Kansas City likes to play defense. His consistency and numbers show exactly why the Chiefs were willing to trade up and get him.

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What made the Chiefs draft Mansoor Delane at No. 6?

Mansoor Delane was selected by the Chiefs as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Mansoor Delane has been widely seen as the top cornerback in this year’s 2026 NFL Draft class. He moves smoothly and has high speed, running a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. He made his name in the ACC during his three years at Virginia Tech and was later transferred to Louisiana State University for his senior season.

He started all 11 games he played for LSU, finishing with 45 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions. During his four years in college, he posted impressive stats, including 8 interceptions, 191 tackles, 27 pass deflections, and 4 forced fumbles. In 2025, he was named First-Team Associated Press All-American and First-Team All-SEC.

The Kansas City Chiefs have another first-round selection in the 29th pick position, making it exciting to see how the Chiefs handle the draft.