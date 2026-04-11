Massive Surprise for Taylor Swift in Works From Her Celebrity Bridesmaids Ahead of Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Taylor Swift’s close friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are reportedly going the extra mile to make her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce even more special. According to reports, the two are working on a heartfelt surprise. It’s a roughly seven-minute video that brings together meaningful and sentimental moments from Taylor’s and Travis’s relationship. The idea is to create something deeply personal and emotional that the couple can cherish forever.

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The video is a collection of personal messages and shared memories cut together into a single presentation. It will feature never-before-seen moments from the beginning of Taylor and Travis’s journey in 2023, and span all the way to their wedding.

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“Much of the footage shows Taylor smiling and laughing, as she absolutely loves how funny Travis is,” an insider told The U.S. Sun recently.

The bridesmaids reportedly wanted to explore different ways to honor Taylor’s legendary and expansive career.

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Selena Gomez, for one, isn’t stopping at the video. She’s also preparing for a karaoke night somewhere in between the celebrations. Many of the songs from the playlist will be Taylor’s most successful songs, and it will be a “superb show that will be remembered forever.”

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Wedding guests will get a special glimpse into the pop star’s life through never-before-seen photos and videos, offering a more personal and intimate look at her.

And once the nuptials are over, the couple will go MIA for a while. Per an earlier report from The U.S. Sun, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have planned a three-week honeymoon across multiple countries, an itinerary built around privacy and distance.

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“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” per The U.S. Sun. “Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

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The couple reportedly chose destinations with close personal ties to each other, and the honeymoon is all mapped out. Now, even the bridesmaids have their surprise ready. What kept shifting, though, was the wedding itself. But that, too, has been locked in now.

Not a ’13’ affair anymore

The wedding most people thought they knew about is no longer that wedding. For months, the wedding plans seemed to solidify on June 13th at Taylor Swift’s seaside estate. But that’s out of the story now. According to Page Six, the date is now July 3 in New York City, and save-the-dates have already gone out.

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The Rhode Island plan came apart practically. The guest list grew past what the estate could hold, and the Chiefs have a mandatory minicamp from June 9-11, which put the original date directly in conflict with Kelce’s NFL obligations.

NY makes sense on its own terms. Swift has been building her Tribeca footprint since 2014, when she bought two penthouses, merged them into a duplex, and expanded into adjacent properties over the years. The new wedding date also lands just before the Fourth of July, a holiday weekend Swift has leaned into as a tradition and one that lands differently with this year being America’s 250th anniversary.

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As for all the leaks and rumors around the wedding, the Kelce family has already made their stance clear. On the April 2 edition of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie Kelce, wife of Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, laid it out flat:

“Quit asking me and my mother in law about upcoming nuptials. Nobody’s f****ng telling you anything,” Kylie said.

She also repeated “I don’t have any details” several times. Whether she does or doesn’t, the message landed clearly. These leaks have also been bothering Swift. Per an insider’s account to HeatWorld in late March, things almost took a drastic turn because of these leaks.

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“She’s [Taylor] someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private,” the insider said. “So the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her. To the point where she’s even floated the idea of changing their plans completely to throw everything off and avoid having it turn into a circus.”

Travis Kelce is now trying to identify who in his circle is the source of all these leaks. The bridesmaids built a surprise she wasn’t supposed to know about. He’s doing the same thing, just with less karaoke involved.