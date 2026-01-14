Matt Nagy Confronts Critical Errors in His Coaching Career Before Airing Personal Dirty Laundry

Essentials Inside The Story Matt Nagy admits critical shortcomings after Chiefs tenure

Blind spot report reshapes approach to leadership, media

Despite offensive decline, teams show head-coach interest in Nagy

As Matt Nagy’s contract as offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs expired following the 2025 season, he did not rush into the next move in his career. Nagy just took a step back to take a hard look at his time as an NFL coach. Last year in July, Nagy completed a ‘blind spot’ report through which he listened to feedback compiled from around 40 anonymous people he had worked with throughout his coaching career. But it is only recently that Nagy addressed that report and admitted a critical error in his coaching.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would say maybe a little bit of the communication side,” Matt Nagy said in his recent interview on the NFL on CBS. “I always felt like, because of my honesty, I’m willing to have tough conversations. So, I feel like communication-wise, I felt like at the time I was better at that than I thought.”

“You really have to have your ducks in line, and you have agents involved with players. You have coaches with their feelings and making sure that you’re doing everything you need to do for them. And you have the media as well, right? So, the Chicago media is not easy. They’ll get after you quick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at plays with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, center, and head coach Andy Reid against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The ‘blind spot’ report wasn’t all criticism, as Nagy received plenty of praise. Still, he admitted that one piece of feedback hit harder than the rest: he had not been as effective as he thought when communicating with agents, players, coaches, and the media. The Chiefs hired him as OC in 2023, and now, with his time in Kansas City seemingly coming to an end, the offensive coordinator has chosen to openly acknowledge what went wrong in his coaching career.

Before joining the Chiefs, Matt Nagy served as the Chicago Bears’ head coach from 2018 before shifting into an OC role in 2020. He was then fired after the 2021 season, but his time in Chicago wasn’t a disaster by the numbers. In Chicago, Nagy had a 34-31 regular season record, only one losing season, and two playoff appearances. So why did his tenure in Chicago still feel so rocky?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Matt himself, the tough times revealed his biggest weakness, especially in dealing with the media in Chicago.

“When you’re winning, things are easy, and it’s fun,” Matt Nagy said on NFL on CBS. “When you lose, it’s their job to ask you tough questions. It’s your job to answer it honestly and give them how you think you can get better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I really believe that I probably could have been better in that aspect of being able to know what you’re going through, know what you signed up for, and be able to help them out. And in return, then they’re still going to ask you tough questions. Sure. They’re still going to come after you, but understand that this is a part of the process.”

While Matt Nagy signed up for the head coaching job in Chicago, he was not prepared to deal with the pressure that he had to face from the media after his team lost a game. So, after reading the ‘blind spot’ report now, Nagy said he wants to build better relationships with coaches, players, and media.

The report also pushed Matt Nagy toward a more CEO-style approach to coaching, focusing on communication, delegation, and leadership, rather than getting buried in the details of play-calling. In his mind, going through this report helped clear the doubts that lingered after his Chicago stint and allowed him to fully embrace whatever comes next. And that next step might be coming sooner than expected for Nagy, with interviews already underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for Matt Nagy in his coaching career?

The Chiefs’ 2025 season ended much earlier than anyone in Kansas City expected, finishing 6-11, but Matt Nagy has not been forgotten around the league. The Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens have already interviewed him for their head coaching vacancies. That’s impressive but also a bit surprising, considering how his head coaching tenure ended in Chicago.

Besides, even if Nagy has had real success as an OC, his recent work in Kansas City has raised eyebrows. The Chiefs’ offense has declined every year under his play-calling. In 2023, the Chiefs’ offense averaged 21 points per game. Then, in 2024, it rose slightly to 22, only to drop to 21 in 2025. Before Nagy, Kansas City’s offense regularly averaged at least 28 points per game each season, at least with their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it would not be surprising if the Chiefs move on from Matt Nagy before the 2026 season. Still, Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid hasn’t lost faith in Nagy’s coaching career.

“Phenomenal,” Reid said in a presser on December 23 while talking about how Matt Nagy did as the Chiefs’ OC in the 2025 season. “We were on a record pace there for a bit, as far as statistically. I think he deserves to be a head football coach in this league.”

Matt Nagy helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls in three years. But the Chiefs also lost another Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles last season and missed the playoffs this season under Nagy’s play-calling. Still, whether as a head coach or an OC, Nagy is now seeking a fresh start with greater self-awareness about his coaching.