Matt Nagy Gets Final Update on Head Coaching Career After Andy Reid’s Plea Falls Flat

After a disappointing 6-11 season finish for the Chiefs, OC Matt Nagy’s tenure came to an end. After his contract expired, he sat down for multiple interviews for the HC role with several teams. However, none of the meetings go in his favor. In a further blow, an NFL podcaster has offered a final take on Nagy’s pursuit of the head coaching role.

“Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy was interviewed by 4 teams for their head coaching positions. ” NFL podcaster Farzin Vousoughian shared on X. “All 4 went in a different direction. All 10 head coaching vacancies have either been officially filled or verbally agreed upon. Nagy won’t be a head coach in 2026.”

The carousel narrowed quickly after the Cleveland Browns decided to hire Todd Monken. At that point, only the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals remained without head coaches. For a brief moment, those two jobs represented Nagy’s last realistic chances. However, by Sunday, Feb. 1, both organizations reportedly finalized their decisions, leaving no room for late surprises.

Now, as per reports, the Raiders are expected to bring in Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after Super Bowl LX. At the same time, the Cardinals are set to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Those moves officially pushed Nagy out of the offseason head coaching race, unless an unexpected vacancy suddenly opens.

Nagy wanted another shot at leading a team after his difficult run with the Chicago Bears from 2018 through 2021. In fact, he appeared to focus heavily on the Tennessee Titans’ opening, a job that eventually went to Robert Saleh.

So, where does that leave him now? A return to the city of fountains is off the table, since Eric Bieniemy has already reclaimed the offensive coordinator role. Still, several coordinator openings remain across the league, and Nagy fits that profile.

However, the situation feels strange, especially after Reid publicly pushed for him to land a head coaching job.

Andy Reid made a strong case for Matt Nagy’s head coach pursuit

Just weeks ago, Andy Reid went out of his way to publicly back Matt Nagy for another head coaching job.

“Matt and I have a great relationship,” Reid said while reflecting on Nagy’s time running the offense. “Before the season even started here, I knew that he wanted an opportunity to have his own show. He’s been a head coach. He was Coach of the Year [in 2018 with the Chicago Bears]. All the things I’ve said about him, I still feel [that way] about him.”

He further framed Nagy as a missed opportunity for the rest of the league.

“He deserves to have a head coaching job. If not, it allows him to go out and do his thing. I mean, somebody is missing a gem here. That’s how I feel,” Reid added. “I would love to see him get picked up and going. At the same time, we got back a gem [in Bieniemy]. It has a chance to be a win-win here when everything is said and done.”

Despite that endorsement, the city of fountains officially moved on. On Friday, the Chiefs posted a public thank you to Nagy on social media, confirming he will not return to the staff in 2026. During his three seasons calling plays, the Chiefs reached two Super Bowls and captured the 2023 title, becoming the first team in 20 years to repeat as champions.

Earlier in the process, Nagy spoke candidly about wanting another chance to lead a team.

“I feel really good about where I’m at. I’ve prepared for several years, since I went through it, [for] the right time,” Nagy said. “Everything I went through in Chicago, it all happened for a reason.”

With that, if Nagy fails to get signed as a head coach before the next season, he may turn his attention toward finding a familiar offensive coordinator role elsewhere.