Matt Nagy’s Backup Plan Revealed After Titans’ Setback as Andy Reid Already Hires Replacement

Despite being a finalist and a rumored front-runner, Nagy lost the Tennessee Titans head coaching job to Robert Saleh

Nagy has interviewed with the Raiders, Cardinals, and Ravens, but none have moved him to a second round of interviews

The door to the Chiefs is closed for him, as the team has reportedly replaced him by rehiring former OC Eric Bieniemy

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ former offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, is on the hunt for a new head coaching position. After cutting ties with Andy Reid’s coaching squad, the New Jersey native has been in heavy demand across various teams. The odds, however, appeared to be concerning after the Titans went against him to hire Robert Saleh. Nevertheless, it seems like the situation is still under control as Nagy isn’t moving ahead without a backup plan.

Even though Kansas City’s former OC had a connection to Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, team ownership reportedly wanted to avoid hiring a close Chiefs associate. Now that the odds of an HC position appear to be fading, Nagy is expected to look for an offensive coordinator role where he can call plays and rebuild his value.

In his previous tenure as the HC of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021, Nagy had play-calling duties before he handed those over to Bill Lazor. Nagy reportedly had interviews with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens, but none of the teams seem to be moving forward with him for a second round. Although the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers also have HC openings, Nagy hasn’t spoken to either of the teams yet.

Many reports believe that Nagy will eventually “end up being an offensive coordinator somewhere else, somewhere where he can call the plays and run the offense if he wants to take that next step to become a head coach once again.” Although the plan for Nagy was to transition into an HC role this offseason, seeing how Kansas City’s season ended, the move seems complicated as of now.

The Chiefs’ 2025 season ended in a poor 6-11 run, and with that record, you don’t run the offense or call the plays. Now, Nagy is seemingly left with only one option going forward: talking to the teams with a vacancy for the OC role. As of now, the only teams that are looking for a new Offensive Coordinator are the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nagy also won’t return to Kansas City, as the team has reportedly hired Eric Bieniemy as their new OC. Now that Nagy is expected to look for an offensive coordinator role somewhere else, he also reflected on his time with the Chiefs.

Matt Nagy realizes where he needs to improve after cutting ties with the Chiefs

Nagy recently made an honest admission about taking a hard look at his coaching career and found an area where he needs to improve. After stepping back from his role in Kansas City, Nagy underwent a detailed self-assessment and acknowledged that his biggest coaching blind spot was communication.

“I would say maybe a little bit of the communication side. I always felt like, because of my honesty, I’m willing to have tough conversations. So I feel like communication-wise, I felt like at the time, I was better at than I thought,” Nagy said, on being asked about the weaker side of his journey with the Chiefs.

The former OC mentioned how communication struggles affected his tenure as head coach of the Chicago Bears as well, despite his solid on-paper record. He mentioned that handling media, managing coaches, and dealing with agents during tough times was more difficult than he expected, especially when results weren’t going his way. While he now looks forward to a new opportunity, it still remains to be seen if he manages to fix the “blind spot”.