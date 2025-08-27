Matthew Stafford’s Wife Obsessed with Travis Kelce After Chiefs TE’s $2B Decision

Sport and fashion have never been more entwined in the NFL. LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s wife, Kelly Stafford, has been trending on headlines due to her open remarks about the media coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship, confessing that she was “A little jealous that they were getting all the attention.” To be fair, ‘all the attention’ might be an understatement. The collaborative IG post of ‘the English teacher and the gym teacher’ garnered over 30.8 million likes until August 27. As for Kelly, she has been fixated on the power couple throughout the year via multiple social media updates and podcast stops. And obviously, she had to drool over yet another moment.

Only hours after going public with his engagement to Taylor Swift on August 26, Travis Kelce released his much-awaited collab with American Eagle Outfitters under his lifestyle brand Tru Kolors. “I had to keep this collab under wraps for almost a year. It was a fantastic chance to team up with a brand where both parties were eager to really collaborate on all decisions in the design and creative process that created the ‘AE x TK’ collection,” Kelce explained in a statement.

Kelly Stafford shared an Instagram story that included a screenshot of her cart on AE.com, “Kinda obsessed with the @killatrav and @americaneagle drop.” This is not the first time she has expressed her support for the Chiefs‘ TE and will not be the last, given that the collab was a success with all parties involved.

via Imago Credits: Instagram story @kbstafford89

People are calling the collab Travis Kelce’s “$2B decision” in reference to American Eagle’s $2.17 billion net value and the enormous opportunity it offers the Chiefs’ star. The AE x Tru Kolors collection consists of more than 90 items that go from $14.95 to $179.95… And there will be two drops. The first one will be on August 27. The second drop will be on September 24.

Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters President and Executive Creative Director Jennifer Foyle said, “American Eagle and Travis Kelce were born to collaborate. An iconic brand allying with one of the greatest sports figures of our time – that’s a win if I ever saw one.” The drop features heavyweight vintage-style tees, re-styled varsity jackets, cricket sweaters, rugby polo shirts, utility cargos, soft chenille items, and cashmere sets, all inspired by Kelce’s ‘live to play’ mantra.

The drop arrives at a crucial time for Travis Kelce, as reports are claiming 2025 might be his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Since announcing his comeback in late February, he has said nothing about his future with the team except through this collection. The fact that this large brand collab and his engagement reveal came so close together means that he’s preparing for life after football and living his fame while he can.

Travis Kelce prepares for possible final ride with Chiefs

Travis Kelce is preparing for the Last Dance with KC. If not saying it outright, Trav has been hinting at it for some time now. Because 2024 had to be ‘IT’ had it not been for the Eagles to spoil the 3-peat. Kelce openly told Pat McAfee: “I can’t go out like that.” And he did not!

Travis Kelce will turn 36 in October… So, the longevity has been there. That’s why many regard him as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowls. While he posted career lows last season in receiving yards (823), yards per reception (8.5), and touchdowns (3), he still serves as the foundation of the Chiefs’ offense and holds the record for most playoff receptions in NFL history. His rapport with Patrick Mahomes, tied for most postseason touchdowns by a QB-tight end combo at 17, is irreplaceable.

Travis Kelce has appeared leaner and quicker in training camp and has impressed coaches, teammates, and fans alike with his speed and abilities. He has taken on more of a leadership role. So, that means more youngsters to follow suit. Chiefs GM Brett Veach puts it best: “I hope he goes out a champion. I hope he has a magical season to end a magical career.”

The desire is to write a Hollywood finishing script for a career that has revolutionized the position. Right from creative route running to a bold, electrifying, charismatic playing style. Even with retirement rumors in the organization, Travis Kelce has only one thing on his mind. He wants to win the 4th ring before riding off into the sunset.