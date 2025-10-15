Maxx Crosby Sends Strong Patrick Mahomes Message Before Raiders-Chiefs Clash

The two rivals aren’t letting their friendly banter get in the way when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs on October 19. Ahead of the matchup, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby heaped praise on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom he considers his best rival.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve been around some of the best athletes and players to ever play the game,” Crosby said on the Let’s Go podcast. “And I know he’s that. And every time I get to go out there, just the energy is different.” The DE acknowledged Patrick Mahomes’ leadership and efforts to elevate the Chiefs. He is able to relate to how he is doing the same for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I don’t wanna make it about just me and him, obviously, our teams have a lot of history going against each other as well,” Crosby said about Mahomes. “But every time me and Pat meet up, we’re both on that type of time from start to finish. It’s ultimate respect before the game, after the game. But between those lines it’s war, and I love it, look forward to it every single time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both the Raiders (2-4) and Chiefs (3-3) would hope for another win. Besides, the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to reclaim their glory after a Super Bowl loss and a season hampered by injuries and defeats. But now, they have two of their best wide receivers, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, returning to the field.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

On the other hand, the Raiders just broke a three-game losing streak with a win over the Tennessee Titans. The defense, which struggled in earlier games, stepped up, with Crosby recording two sacks. Also, defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, linebacker Devin White, and defensive tackle Leki Fotu came up strong to support the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Titans game may have also prepared Crosby for the next matchup. Recalling the game, Crosby said that young QB Cam Ward reminded him of Mahomes because of how Ward patiently makes decisions in the field.

AD

“He’s a hell of a competitor, and I love his attitude,” Crosby said about the Titans QB. But this time, he will be facing the real Mahomes—a QB, who was mocked by Crosby’s team last year during that Kermit the Frog incident.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But as is evident, Crosby’s respect for Mahomes still remains intact. In fact, the QB has also often praised the DE.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Mahomes praised Maxx Crosby

The Chiefs and the Raiders have long been bitter rivals in the AFC West, with a history that dates back decades. Currently, the head-to-head record stands at 73-54-2 in the Chiefs’ favor. But there is a different rivalry between Mahomes and Crosby. The Raiders DE has even called their rivalry “a match made in heaven.”

Mahomes reciprocated the respect, calling Crosby the toughest pass rusher he has ever faced. “I think he’s sacked me the most out of anyone I’ve ever played against,” the Chiefs QB told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show. In case you are wondering, Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times.

He further added, “To me, he’s the best pass rusher that I’ve played against. No offense to any other pass rusher. He goes out there, gives you the effort, he has the moves, and he has the skill. I think it’s hard to have all three of those and do that year in and year out.”

With the Chiefs heading into the game with a stronger offense than what they have had for the most part of the season so far, Crosby will have to buckle up big time.