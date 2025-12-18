Maxx Crosby’s Feelings Clear on Injured Patrick Mahomes After Predicting Travis Kelce’s Retirement

Patrick Mahomes has started rehab after knee surgery, and fans are cautious but hopeful. However, the injury opened the door for bigger talk around the league, with Maxx Crosby also stepping into that space. While speaking about Mahomes’ setback, the Raiders star also looked ahead and dropped a bold thought about Travis Kelce.

On his podcast, The Rush With Maxx Crosby, Crosby was asked if Mahomes’ going down felt like the end of an era. Moreover, the talk turned straight to Kelce. Would the Chiefs legend walk away? Crosby directly answered it.

“After this season, I think Kelsey does retire, but Mahomes is Mahomes. He’s going to be back. He’ll be fine.”

So, if that future comes fast, the Chiefs will face tough choices once the season wraps. Above all, Kelce’s name sits at the center of it. Thirteen seasons in Kansas City have turned him into a pillar of the franchise. Alongside Mahomes, he became more than a safety net. He became the engine.

Even now, the connection still flashes. But time has a way of forcing honest conversations.

Meanwhile, the outside noise is also growing louder. Kelce and Mahomes built one of the league’s most feared duos. Yet, the tight end is clearly closer to the end than the start. Recently, NFL legend Chris Carter pushed the topic further. He openly urged Kelce to step away and even hinted that this season should be the last ride in red and gold.

“He’s done,” Carter said. “No, no, he’s done… Father Time is undefeated.”

What do Kelce’s stats look like this season? With three games left, he has five touchdowns, 797 yards, and 67 grabs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES 15 and tight end TRAVIS KELCE 87 after the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In the end, whenever Kelce calls it, he will go down as one of the greatest tight ends ever. Three Super Bowls, five AFC titles, and all with Mahomes. But what is Mahomes’ situation after the injury?

Patrick Mahomes injury update

The Chief’s vice president of sports medicine and performance, Rick Burkholder, confirmed Mahomes’ surgery went smoothly. The procedure took place in Dallas. Dr. Dan Cooper handled it on Monday night, 24 hours after Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in the loss to the Chargers. Burkholder added important context about what comes next.

“Every player is different, every sport is different, every position is different,” Burkholder said.

He followed that by pointing out how unique Mahomes is in his preparation and body awareness. “[Mahomes] is so in tune to what he does, he does it a little quicker. Ballpark on this is nine months, but it could be a month or two more, a month or two less.”

So, looking ahead, the standard recovery time is around nine months. Still, it is not locked in. Factors can push it forward or back. Next season is expected to begin on Sept. 10, 2026. The Chiefs could take the field just days later. That window now becomes the focus. Every rehab step matters. Every checkpoint counts.

Looking at this season, the loss to the Chargers knocked the Chiefs out of the postseason. That snapped a decade-long run. During this time, they had nine AFC West titles and seven conference titles, with three Super Bowls. So, fans are sad, but now, above all else, Chiefdom wants their superstar healthy. And they want him back as soon as possible.