Mayor Issues Statement Amid Reports of Chiefs Leaving Kansas City After Patrick Mahomes’ Injury

The Chiefs are still sorting through what comes next for their home, and the answer could land on either side of the Kansas-Missouri line. One path keeps them at Arrowhead, with a significant renovation to the stadium. The other would mean a new, domed building designed to handle everything from Super Bowls to major events year-round.

We have a new update on that decision. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement on Thursday addressing the current state of affairs.

According to Lucas, the city and state officials “continue discussions with our long-term partners at the Chiefs and the Royals,” and “remain steadfast in working toward an arrangement in the best interest of our community and the greatest success of our teams on and off the field.”

On the Kansas side, the Legislative Coordinating Council is scheduled to meet Monday, Dec. 22, in Topeka for a hearing. There’s no formal agenda posted yet, but a spokesperson for Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, who chairs the council, confirmed the meeting.

The stadium issue is expected to be part of the conversation. Earlier in the process, there was a sense that some clarity might come before the end of the year. That no longer feels likely.

Masterson’s spokesperson told KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan that while the Kansas City Royals are believed to be “fully committed” to Kansas, their proposal won’t be finalized or taken up this year or during the upcoming legislative session. Who the Chiefs are committed to right now is still a big question.

Meanwhile, Missouri isn’t backing off. Despite rumours of the Chiefs moving away from Missouri, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Kehoe said his team remains in frequent contact with both the Royals and the Chiefs, emphasizing that they believe Missouri is still the best home for the teams.

All of it points to the same conclusion. This isn’t getting wrapped up anytime soon. And this isn’t the only uncertainty looming over Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes’ return is up in the air

For the first time since 2014, the NFL playoffs will move on without the Chiefs, and it’s going to feel strange. That absence only feels heavier knowing Patrick Mahomes won’t be part of it either. His season ended in Week 15 with a torn ACL against the Chargers, and for now, his return remains uncertain.

There was at least some clarity this week. Mahomes underwent surgery Monday night in Dallas to repair the ACL. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper of the Carrell Clinic, and the team said everything went as planned. The Chiefs expect Mahomes to begin his rehab process right away.

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder offered some insight into where things stand. First, he eased a lot of concern by saying the injury was clean.

Burkholder said everything involved in the injury was fixable, correctable, and it was fixed during the surgery, with no additional damage discovered. Mahomes began rehab Friday back in Kansas City under the supervision of the team’s staff. Burkholder also shared a general timeline.

“Ballpark on this thing is nine months,” he said. “Could be a month or two less, could be a month or two more. You never know what goes and everyone’s designed differently bio-mechanically so you just have to go through it and then he has position-specific things he needs to do,” he added.

That window would put Mahomes in range to return early in the 2026 regular season, possibly missing the opener. But timelines with injuries like this are never exact. Rehab doesn’t move in a straight line.

After the year they just had, they can’t afford another slow start. Getting Mahomes back as soon as he’s ready matters, and now the process begins.