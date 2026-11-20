Not every big Chiefs Kingdom headline comes with a snap count. This week, one of Patrick Mahomes’ oldest friends dropped a photo that had a whole comment section melting.

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Brennan McDaniel and his wife, Mallory, announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby. The post shows the couple on a rocky shoreline at sunset, with Mallory holding a strip of ultrasound images in a white dress.

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The caption kept it simple: “Our biggest blessing coming May 2027 🤍🥹”

If the name does not ring a bell, here is the connection. Brennan is a childhood friend of Mahomes from Whitehouse, Texas, and the two share Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech in their backstories.

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Mahomes is a Whitehouse native who played football and baseball at Texas Tech before the Chiefs drafted him in 2017. That small-town thread runs through the whole friend group.

Fast forward to early 2024, and that friendship got a very public moment. Mahomes showed up at Brennan’s bachelor party in Las Vegas on a Friday night, just after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

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The group started with dinner at Toca Madera, and Mahomes arrived at the club around 12:35 a.m. He stayed until roughly 2 a.m., dancing it out at Zouk nightclub inside Resorts World with the groom-to-be and the rest of the crew.

Nobody had to wonder who the guest of honor was. Brennan’s face ended up on the big screen behind the DJ booth.

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The women were busy elsewhere that weekend. Brittany Mahomes flew to Tulum, Mexico, for Mallory’s bachelorette trip, and photos from the getaway made the rounds soon after.

That is the other half of this friendship. Mallory and Brittany are close friends, and both couples have deep Texas roots.

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Brittany is a Whitehouse High product herself. She and Patrick began dating there and married in Hawaii in March 2022, with Jackson Mahomes as best man and Travis Kelce among the groomsmen.

The Mahomes couple know a thing or two about growing families, too. Their daughter Sterling was born in February 2021, a year before the wedding.

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The McDaniels’ wedding took place on March 29, 2024, in Little Elm, Texas. Brittany and Patrick were both there, and Brittany summed it up on Instagram the next day.

“Was the best time celebrating the McDaniel’s 🤍,” she wrote.

That is a lot of history packed into one friendship.

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It is also a nice contrast to the day job. Mahomes has the Chiefs fresh off a 35-13 win over the Falcons, with the Cardinals coming to Arrowhead on Sunday, so this news is a welcome break.

The congratulations came pouring in, and the Mahomes family wasted no time joining the celebration. The comments said plenty.

Patrick Mahomes kept it short and sweet: “Congrats!”

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Brittany Mahomes had a lot more volume: “YAYYYYYYY!!!! I’m so pumped for yall!! 🥹😍”

Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, chimed in with a trio of hearts: “Congrats ❤️❤️❤️”

One fan felt the joy right through the screen:

“Fourth pic 😭😭😭 CONGRATULATIONS YOU GUYS 🤍 y’all are going to be the best parents in the world 🥹🥹”

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One fan was already picturing Tito, their pet dog, trading his only-child days for the very important job of big-brother duty.

“YAYYY🥹🙌🏻💚 you guys are gonna be the best parents, and Tito is gonna rock being a big bro!!”

Another fan went for the warm wishes:

“Congratulations, sending many blessings on the way!!!”

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May 2027 is a ways off, but the congratulations have already piled up. By the sound of it, this baby is going to arrive to a very loud cheering section, and Chiefs fans are already cheering from the stands.