“Might Be Colorblind”: Former Chiefs Player Delivers Blunt Verdict on Justin Fields After Rookie Outplays Him

Justin Fields hasn’t thrown for more than 1,259 yards in each of his last two seasons. The reason could be because he got benched midway through his New York Jets stint last season, or he got hurt, or another reason could be that he was just a backup for another team the year before. However, going into the 2026 season, the 27-year-old has a lot to prove with the Kansas City Chiefs. But as his struggles have continued with the Chiefs this offseason, one former player has lost faith in Fields.

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On the Speakeasy podcast, when the host read off a comment claiming the Chiefs are rushing their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, back on the field because “Justin can’t read half the field,” former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy took a direct shot at Fields.

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“Justin can’t see nothing. He might be color blind,” McCoy said. “The best thing they should teach is, son, throw the ball to your color team.”

When Emmanuel Acho pushed back, wondering if Fields threw a lot of picks, McCoy added another layer to his take, asking, “Does he throw it at all?”

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Imago New York Jets 09/10/2025. Training Session New York Jets Quarterback Justin Fields 7 during the training session, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for New York Jets at the Grove Hotel, Chandler s Cross, United Kingdom on 9 October 2025. Chandler s Cross Grove Hotel Hertfordshire United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23013-0062

Fields had just one interception last season. But he also took 27 sacks and lost 192 yards behind a Jets offensive line that couldn’t protect him. Through 9 games, he just managed to throw for 1,259 yards and 7 touchdowns, going 2-7 as a starter before the Jets lost all hope in him. While it’s a mixed bag of stats, the real struggle for him is playing out at the Chiefs’ training camp.

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On Saturday, July 25, Fields was looking for UDFA rookie Xavier Loyd on a play near the end zone, but fourth-round pick cornerback Jadon Canady had other ideas. He dissected the play and caught a diving interception from Fields.

Now, Fields is in a new system for the fourth time in four years, and it will definitely take him some time to understand head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s system. And training camp is the best place to weed out these mistakes, so when (if) Fields takes the field this season, he can perform better inside a scheme that has proven itself time and again.

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But he’s the backup, and Mahomes will be running the show unless something unforeseen gets in the way. In that eventuality, Justin Fields just needs to protect the ball and manage the game. For the Kansas City Chiefs, that camp interception, or the pick Fields threw last season, won’t matter. Mahomes himself threw 11 picks last season. What matters is how well Fields adapts to his new team, and whether he can prove his doubters wrong when he gets the chance.