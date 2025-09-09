Mike Tomlin’s Races Andy Reid to Put Up a Better Offense as Chiefs Take Major Blow

The Chiefs‘ face-off against the Chargers gave a glimpse of just how concerning Andy Reid’s WR room is. And as expected, they are looking more and more likely to hit the market. But Mike Tomlin’s own trade plans might make things a little complicated for Andy Reid.

Analyst Mike Florio believes that the Steelers could zero in on Tyreek Hill before the transfer deadline. “There’s already chatter, in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Jets, that the all-in Steelers could go even more all-in by making a move for Hill. Yes, Pittsburgh already has receiver DK Metcalf, who’s making $30 million per year on a five-year deal. But the Steelers don’t have a clear-cut No. 2. Hill would be 1b (if not, at times, 1a) to Metcalf,” as shared by Blitzburgh on X.

For any team in the league, this might be the perfect time to make a move for Tyreek Hill. Miami named six captains for the 2025 season, and Hill was not among them. That’s significant, he has worn the captain’s patch ‘C’ every year since joining the Dolphins. Ever since last year’s Jets game, Hill has felt disconnected from the Dolphins locker room, especially with his strained relationship with Tua. So he might be looking for a way out, a new start. And what better destination is there than the Steelers?

The Steelers are going in aggressively with their ‘win-now’ mentality. They’ve already got DK Metcalf at WR1, and they’re looking to add an eight-time Pro Bowler to that list. And Hill might be in line to get a bag as big as Metcalf, who’s making $30 million a year. But here’s the rub.

Local sources have claimed that Miami Dolphins aren’t actually shopping Tyreek Hill right now. Their front office has brushed off the talk publicly, even with the rumors picking up steam after the rough Week 1 showing. So if they’re really serious about him, they’d have to spend big. And that’s where Andy Reid comes in.

Chiefs have already made the phone call

The Steelers aren’t the only team gunning for Tyreek Hill. Reportedly, the Chiefs have already made a phone call to the Dolphins for a potential Tyreek Hill trade. Or let’s say… a potential reunion. Hill was a Chiefs’ man until 2022. He was let go because he wanted a big contract, and the Dolphins were willing to give it to him.

While Hill is more of a ‘want’ for the Steelers, he is a ‘need’ for the Chiefs. Rashee Rice is out to start the year with a six-game suspension, rookie Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder in Week 1 and is day-to-day with no clear timeline yet, and guys like Justyn Ross were cut during roster shuffling. Their current WR room is as thin as it gets.

And the reports also say that the Dolphins’ likely approach is to wait and see until the deadline. How they perform, how Tyreek Hill feels, it will all play a part in the decision-making. But the Chiefs are willing to pay more money to sway the Dolphins now. But with Tomlin coming into the picture, ‘more money’ might end up being an understatement.

Tyreek Hill’s contract is massive: about a $27.7M hit on the 2025 cap. Any team trading for him would need Miami to eat some money, Hill to restructure, or to clear space with their own moves. The Chiefs don’t have much breathing room either, sitting at just around $2.4M in cap space right now. So snatching him up would mean messing up their cap space and future trades. Will Andy Reid play with the Chiefs’ financial future to fix his WR room?