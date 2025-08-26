‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Delivers Strong Verdict on Patrick Mahomes’ Future & Praises Chiefs GM

The Kansas City Chiefs’ CEO, Clark Hunt, couldn’t hide his optimism for the 2025 NFL draft class, calling this group “a special draft class.” He was happy how the team doubled down on both sides of the trenches, and early signs suggest he wasn’t exaggerating. And earlier this month’s the Chiefs’ first depth chart made it clear this rookie group isn’t going to be hiding on the sidelines.

First-round pick Josh Simmons already sits at the top of the left tackle spot, a major responsibility in front of Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte, and Nohl Williams all cracked the two-deep. Even seventh-rounder Brashard Smith has carved out a key role on special teams. And while Jalen Royals may become WR4, training camp reps with the first team show how much faith the coaches already have in him.

Eric Stonestreet, the ‘Modern Family’ star and lifelong Chiefs fan, gave his own stamp of approval on Kansas City’s rookie class. While speaking on The Rich Eisen Show about Ashton Gillotte, he went all in: “I know that doesn’t necessarily hit the fantasy football numbers, but the guy’s got a motor, the guy’s got strength. The guy’s got the attitude to be a star in the league. I think Veech is just over the moon with his production so far. He looked great against the Bears the other night.” For Stonestreet’s fandom, it was a reminder that GM Brett Veach knows how to reload a championship roster.

And the numbers back it up. Gillotte turned heads with two solo tackles against Chicago, both going for losses. Gillotte established himself as one of Louisville’s most formidable defensive players in recent memory, accumulating 130 total tackles over his four-year collegiate career with the Cardinals.

But Stonestreet wasn’t just hyping the defense. He raved about Josh Simmons, too, calling him a “steal” and the long-term answer to Patrick Mahomes’ blindside. “I’m hoping that left tackle is locked up for now and forever for Patrick,” he said. For a franchise built on keeping its MVP quarterback upright, he might be the future alongside Mahomes.

Finally, Stonestreet circled back to Veach, not just for his scouting eye but for the type of players he brought in. “Veech told me after the draft this year that needs to be recognized is this: this draft class scored the highest number of characters of any draft class they’ve had.” He doubled down, saying, “meaning we drafted not only great athletes but really good dudes…….Um So there’s just really good kids in the draft class, and I think Veach knocked it out of the park.” And if this draft class keeps shining, Mahomes’ future in the City of Fountains looks even more secure. But let’s talk more about Simmons.

Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons completes an impressive preseason

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Preseason often serves as a glimpse into the future, and rookie Josh Simmons made sure fans inside Arrowhead Stadium got plenty to cheer about. The first-year left tackle lined up as a starter in all three preseason matchups, proving he could handle the pressure of protecting Patrick Mahomes. Against the Bears, Simmons logged 21 snaps — 14 pass plays and seven runs — showing a balance on both ends. As Andy Reid summed it up, “Josh was solid in the run game and the pass game. He held his own.”

Interestingly, Reid took an unusual route this preseason. Instead of resting his starters in the finale, he rolled them out for extra reps in the narrow 29-27 loss to Chicago. The goal? To get them tuned up for the opener against the Chargers. For Simmons, that decision meant more time against NFL-caliber defenders, and he rewarded his coach with one of his strongest showings yet.

On tape, his highlights jumped out. On the very first drive, Simmons sealed the edge against Gervon Dexter Jr., springing Isiah Pacheco into the end zone for a two-yard score. Later, just before halftime, he took out Dayo Odeyingbo on a block that let Mahomes rip off an 18-yard run. Plays like those turned heads in the City of Fountains.

Even the moments where Mahomes faced pressure told a different story. On one scramble where Kareem Hunt couldn’t haul in a pass, the heat came from the opposite side of the line. Simmons, meanwhile, stayed clean, except for one early snap where Odeyingbo had to loop inside past Creed Humphrey to get near the quarterback.

Mahomes himself gave credit to the rookie and the rest of the line. “It starts up front,” he said. “When the offensive line’s blocking like that, it kind of gets the offense going.” Simmons knows he’s far from finished, admitting, “I’m just working on everything.” But if preseason was the audition, Chiefdom just might have found its next franchise anchor.