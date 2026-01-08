Mom Donna Draws the Line on Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole, Sends Clear Message on ‘The Traitors’

Essentials Inside The Story Donna Kelce makes a pointed remark ahead of her Traitors debut.

An offhand response reveals how she views competition and boundaries.

The comment lands as Travis Kelce’s future draws renewed attention.

After spending years on the sidelines, supporting her superstar sons—Jason and Travis Kelce—Donna Kelce enters a different game as she will be part of the hit TV show The Traitors for its fourth season. As the participants for the show were unveiled, Donna Kelce announced herself with a powerful message, taking a swipe at Travis’ ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, as she was asked who she wouldn’t want to see on The Traitors.

“Maybe some of my son’s adversaries,” Donna Kelce said. “That could either be on other teams, or it could be coaches, or it could be past girlfriends.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated on and off for approximately five years before their final split in 2022. The relationship, which began around 2017, was highly publicized on social media before the couple parted ways. Since then, Travis began his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift in 2023.

Fans must get used to such sharp comments by Donna Kelce on The Traitors, where players are scheming throughout the psychological competition and engaging in heated discussions at the famed roundtable. The show is set to premiere on January 8 on Peacock and feature an eclectic group of reality television royalty, actors, Olympians, singers, models, and others.

And since Kayla Nicole has already appeared on reality TV before, Donna’s ‘past girlfriends’ jab almost feels like a cheeky hint that an ‘adversary’ showing up on The Traitors wouldn’t exactly shock anyone. Speaking about the show, Donna Kelce expressed excitement about her appearance and reflected on all the fun she had while filming it in Scotland.

“That was so much fun, just being able to do that, especially at my age; it was just a blast,” said Kelce during an interview with the Kansas City Star. “The (Scottish) Highlands are absolutely gorgeous. The people were so kind. And it just was kind of like a dream to be able to do something like that and to interact with individuals on such a high level. And it was a little bit daunting when it comes to some of the missions, but it was fun. It really was. It was a good time.”

While Donna Kelce enjoys her time in the limelight, her younger son, Travis, gears up for an interesting chapter of his life as he enters the twilight of his career. With retirement rumors making the rounds, the younger Kelce addressed when he plans to hang up his boots in the NFL.

Travis Kelce addresses possible retirement from the NFL

Amidst speculation about his retirement, Travis Kelce shared a major update for the Kansas City Chiefs fans about his future with the franchise. Kelce, during an appearance on his New Heights Podcast, shared news of optimism about returning for one more year after ending the 2025 season with a disappointing 6-11 record.

“If my body can heal up, rest up, and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat,” Travis said on the show.

With this statement, Kansas City fans will be hopeful to see their star tight end return for one more year, where the Chiefs can return to their dominant selves and push for another Super Bowl in 2027.