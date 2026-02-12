Mom Donna Kelce Issues Statement on Signing NDA for Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, have kept their wedding plans tightly guarded, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation. After a private engagement, Travis and Taylor’s wedding plans this year reportedly evolved from an intimate gathering into what many expect will be a star-studded celebration, fueling even more curiosity among fans. Amid the growing buzz, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, addressed rumors that she signed a non-disclosure agreement to keep the wedding details under wraps.

“No, they know I can keep a secret,” Donna said recently after a TMZ cameraperson asked her if Kelce had her sign an NDA to keep his marriage plans with Taylor Swift confidential.

In the clip shared by TMZ, Donna firmly dismissed the idea that her son would require a legal document to ensure her silence. It’s hard not to admire the trust that Donna revealed that Travis Kelce has in her. After all, family loyalty often speaks louder than paperwork.

Further reports also suggest that Travis Kelce and his fiancée may be planning to get married at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island, in June this year. While the couple remains quiet about the event, Donna seems excited about one special moment at her son’s wedding.

“Oh, I’m sure it’ll be interesting,” Donna said when asked about her mother-son dance at Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Donna revealed that she hasn’t chosen a song yet for the mother-son dance at Travis Kelce’s wedding. But Donna also shared that she and her eldest son, Jason Kelce, danced to The B-52’s Love Shack at his wedding in 2018.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.