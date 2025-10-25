Mom Randi Sends 2-Word Message After Patrick Mahomes & Adidas’ Big Gesture

When you are Patrick Mahomes‘ mom, you just know life’s full of surprises. After blessing mom Randi Mahomes with an $825k house, Patrick has got something new up his sleeve again. Sure, it’s not on the same grand scale as the last gift, but his mom always appreciates the little things. This time, he is teaming up with the sports giant Adidas and Yeti, a brand known for its travel accessories, to surprise her in the sweetest way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, Randi posted a story on her Instagram account expressing her gratitude towards her son, Yeti, and Adidas for sending her a spatula turner, cornhole bags, and what appears to be a customized apron from Adidas. She also received a cooler with Patrick’s “Gladiator logo”. She wrote, “These are perfect for tailgating season and for use in my backyard! Thank you.”

In the following story, she thanked Adidas and Patrick for sending the Whitehouse Wildcats sweatshirt, the team Patrick played college football for. She expressed gratitude for the gifts, adding, “This is the coolest! Throwback to high school and such great school spirit. Love it,” on her story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Randi Mahomes, mother of Patrick Mahomes, arrives on the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors red carpet leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP20250206469 BONNIExCASH

Back in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had pulled off another heart-melting moment for his family with Adidas. His son, Bronze, got a special Adidas colorway to celebrate his second birthday. This had Grandma Randi completely emotional. She couldn’t hold back her feelings, reposting Mahomes’ announcement on X with the sweetest caption: “Tears!!! I love this so much!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The clip captured pure joy with little Bronze playing with toys while father Patrick lifted him in an adorable father-son moment. To top it all off, Mahomes had added, “Three rings, three stripes, three generations. The legend lives on the field, the legacy lives at home.”

AD

Patrick Mahomes and Adidas’ collaboration

Patrick’s partnership with Adidas continues to improve over time. Ever since he entered the NFL, he’s been one of the brand’s biggest faces. Rocking everything from custom cleats to training and lifestyle gear, everything just goes with his vibe. Now, with him gifting his mother some goodies and a pair of shoes in collaboration with Adidas, the journey has become more emotional.

The Mahomes 2 Impact FLX “Hometown Love” Turf shoes dropped in 2025 are all about celebrating his Texas pride. It blends top-notch turf performance along with casual styling. Then there’s the Texas Tech “Too Cold” uniforms that he co-designed for his alma mater, featuring his Gladiator logo that symbolizes strength and leadership. And of course, his PM15 Cleat Line remains front and centre in Adidas’ football campaigns.

Mahomes hasn’t just stopped at making designs; he teamed up with Adidas to launch the “Gladiator” program, donating custom gear and uniforms to 15 high school football teams. Schools like Whitehouse High (his old school), Miami Central, Longview, and Cass Tech were all part of it. The goal? To spread his message of resilience and the signature “never backing down” attitude to the next generation.

Mahomes’ connections with Adidas have evolved way past a sponsorship deal. From redefining sportswear and inspiring young athletes to presenting customized gifts from his son to his mom, Patrick is here to build a legacy that goes beyond fashion.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports