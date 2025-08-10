Mom Randi’s Strong Message for Patrick Mahomes After Announcing Big Chiefs Complaint Against NFL

“Let me tell you, as a mom, to this day, it’s hard for me to watch the football games completely. I am pacing and I am playing with grandkids… I’m doing everything I can to not just really focus on every single play because it is a fear that I have.” This is what Patrick Mahomes’s mom, Randi, acknowledged: that one of her main fears about every game Patrick plays is the constant risk of injury that occurs on every play. Despite the anxieties, Mom Randi beams with pride as she cherishes and watches Mahomes’s success.

However, she prioritizes her NFL star son’s health, advising him: “pay attention to your body, listen to your coaches and the doctors as well.” Besides being Mahomes’s no.1 cheerleader since his Whitehouse High School days in Texas, she has continued to engage in his game day activities. The Chiefs QB took on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in their first preseason game of the 2025 season on August 9. Like many fans, the matriarch of the Mahomes family also could not contain her emotions.

Randi shared a jaw-dropping picture of NFL MVP “dad” with his son, Bronze. “My boy and his boy, ready for game day, couldn’t be more proud and so excited for this season!!” she mentioned, adding multiple red and yellow hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD



In the picture, the father and son duo looked adorable. As Mahomes entered his ninth season with 3 SB titles, 2 NFL MVP honors, and numerous accolades, his mom’s excitement was pretty much genuine. However, her strong message came after she expressed concerns with the Chiefs’ opening preseason game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Mahomes’ mom shares a complaint about the Chiefs’ first preseason game

Since it is rare for Randi not to appear on game day, her support has been evident throughout his games. However, mom Randi was cheering for her son from home during Saturday’s game against Arizona, even though she wasn’t physically there at State Farm Stadium. Maybe because she wasn’t in the Kansas City area, she was at least attempting to support her from home. But when she tried to watch his play on the internet, she ran into difficulties. And immediately, she voiced concerns regarding the Chiefs’ first preseason game.

via Imago Patrick Mahomes Randi Mahomes, source, IG

It was probably because she wasn’t in the Kansas City region, where the broadcast originated. Despite the Chiefs-Rams game being blacked out in her area, Randi Mahomes still voiced her frustration over missing the Chiefs’ first preseason game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taking to her official X account, she posted a picture of her TV screen. It showed the Chiefs and Cardinals logos alongside the message “This program’s blocked in your area,” a sign it was being shown regionally elsewhere. What’s unclear is whether she was in her hometown of Tyler, Texas, or Kansas City. “What’s up with this!!! NOT OK,” she wrote.

Ah, the dreaded blackout rules—every sports fan has felt that sting. If Randi was indeed in Tyler, it’s surprising the blackout hit the Chiefs instead of the Cowboys, who were playing the Rams at the same time. For her, football excitement and blackout irritation collided in one unforgettable, bittersweet preseason moment.