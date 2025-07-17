Mom Randi’s 3-Word Message After Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Turn Heads with Children

“Growing up I wanted to have a boy first, then I had a girl & it’s like God knew exactly what to do with me. He helped me mature as a man. It’s a different bond with a daughter because you’ve got to be that protector”, Patrick Mahomes had reflected in a candid chat with Tom Brady on NFL on Fox. At only 29, Mahomes has fully embraced early parenthood like his mom, Randi Mahomes. The mother-of-three had Patrick when she was only 20. “Sometimes, I look back and I’m like, ‘Where would I be if I didn’t have him?’” Randi said while talking about how having Patrick pushed her to grow up. And since then, the 53-year-old has been glued to her son’s every phase of life, just like in the recent one.

If we rewind some chapters of Mahomes’ verdicts, we get to know that Patrick has admitted that being a father made him grow up in the locker room. After all, despite the high-stakes pressure that comes with leading the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes never lets fatherhood take a backseat. Hence, recently, he wrapped up a family vacation in Mexico with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three children – Sterling (4), Bronze (2), and baby Golden. But what caught fans’ attention was the QB’s momma’s three-word response.

Under a widely shared Instagram post by Brittany that featured the Mahomes family glowing under the summer sun, Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, left a simple yet emotional comment: “I love y’all!” Randi has never been shy in expressing her love for her family and has often left similar messages on social media. In April this year, when Brittany posted a picture of the Mahomes family on Easter Sunday, Randi had immediately commented, “Happy Easter!! I love y’all ♥️”. The love definitely seems infinite!

The post that prompted Randi’s emotional response this time, though, came shortly after Patrick Mahomes came back from enjoying downtime with his family in Mexico. And while Randi must have been missing her family, Brittany decided to share a post featuring beautiful snapshots of her, Patrick, and their kids soaking in a moment of peace before the chaos of the football season resumes. With the caption “Time well spent🥹🤍”, the images shared in the post captured a sense of candid togetherness. The kids, especially baby Bronze, drew instant attention. Fans couldn’t get enough of his golden curls and chubby cheeks. While in the composed family portraits, the three kids looked content, loved, and safe in the arms of parents who were fully present.

While Randi was not with them on the vacation, her consistent online presence is another way that she shows up for her family. From high school games to Super Bowl parades, she has always been there for her family, offering encouragement. The mom-of-three has also played a central role in Patrick’s life and rise to stardom. With years of experience being a star athlete’s parent, she has transformed her knowledge over the past year into a bold new venture.

Following months of previews, Randi finally announced a few days ago that her online courses are officially open for access on the Sports Parents Academy website. Through a joint Instagram post with sports parenting coach Kristen Jones and sports agent Leigh Steinberg, Randi stated, “This has been on my heart for a long time, and I’m so excited to finally share it with you. Inside, I’ll walk with you through every stage of your child’s athletic journey, what to focus on, what to tune out, and how to show up for them in the best way possible.”

Therefore, Randi’s recent comment under Brittany’s post, while short and sweet, expressed her support and the pride she feels watching her son thrive, not just as a quarterback, but as a father and husband. But her messages did not just stop there, as her adoration for Patrick’s children just keeps growing.

Randi just can’t get enough of Patrick Mahomes’ children

Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, Randi said in an interview that she’d be on full “grandma duty,” caring for the little ones during the big game. “I may not watch much football, but I’ll be holding the grandbabies the whole time,” she said with excitement. Randi Mahomes proudly embraces her role as a grandmother, often sharing photos of sweet moments with her grandkids on social media. She stays actively involved in their lives. So, when Brittany posted a ton of pictures of her adorable babies from their latest trip, Randi was over the moon.

She first reposted Brittany’s post on her Instagram Stories, particularly the one with Sterling and Bronze holding hands and standing against a tropical backdrop as the sun sets low. However, the toothy grins that the kids had while looking at the camera were still shining bright. Randi reacted to this picture with the caption “My heart”. That was a perfect Grandi moment, isn’t it?

Momma Mahomes even went on to repost another picture from Brittany’s post. This one had the newest member of her family. The picture captured a happy-looking Sterling holding a grumpy baby Golden while standing in a swimming pool. The cuteness of these pictures was more than enough for fans to conclude that the Mahomes are a beautiful family.

The pictures also showcased how Patrick and Brittany have kept busy with their kids. From swimming with the kids to going sightseeing on the beach, they captured beautiful memories. However, one of the standout moments in the photos shows Patrick Mahomes walking down a stone pathway, holding Bronze’s hand. The peaceful image comes just weeks after Mahomes embraced jokes about his ‘dad bod’ during their Miami yacht vacation.

Patrick had laughed along with fans, even sharing the viral locker-room photo that sparked the ‘dad bod’ jokes. His trainer, Bobby Stroupe, later defended him, explaining that the added body fat helps quarterbacks absorb hits. But in that quiet walk with Bronze, Mahomes said more than any comment ever could. It wasn’t about appearances – it was about presence. He looked every bit the devoted dad, unfazed by online chatter. Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy summed it up best: Mahomes is “in a different mode” and “locked in”. Moreover, it shows exactly what drives Mahomes to do better this season – his role as a father and the support from his family.